News
Itaewon Class Webtoon Gets Stage Musical Adaptation in Japan
posted on by Wonhee Cho
Kakao Entertainment announced on January 22 that the global hit webtoon Itaewon Class will debut as a stage musical at Brillia Hall in Tokyo, Japan, in June. This marks the first-ever musical adaptation of the series and follows its successful adaptations into live-action in South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.
Starring Japanese idol and actor Nozomu Kotaki, who gained acclaim for his performances in musicals like The Beautiful Game, the musical is a collaborative production between Korean, Japanese, and American creators, aiming to deliver a high-quality performance.
Originally serialized on Kakao Webtoon from 2016 to 2020, Itaewon Class by author Gwangjin tells the story of Sae-ro-yi Park, a principled and determined young man navigating various challenges. The webtoon has garnered over 430 million cumulative views as of January 2025. Its Korean live-action adaptation became a massive hit, leading to further adaptations in Japan and Taiwan, with the latter produced as an HBO Original.
The musical's creative team features Helen Park, a Korean-American composer and the first Asian woman to be nominated for a Tony Award for Best Original Score. Riko Sakaguchi, known for her work on The Tale of the Princess Kaguya and Mary and The Witch's Flower, is responsible for the script. Yūna Koyama, a Yomiuri Theater Award-winning director, will lead the direction; while Hee-jun Lee, known for hit musicals like Origin of Darwin Young's Evil, contributes as the lyricist and for composition. Kotaki has even cut his hair to replicate Sae-ro-yi Park's iconic short hairstyle for the role.
A tour will follow the Tokyo run in July, with more information being announced at a later date.
The webtoon is available in English on Tapas and the live-action Korean adaptation is available on Netflix.
Sources: Kakao Entertainment's website, Itaewon Class musical's website