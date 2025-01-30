Itaewon Class Webtoon Gets Stage Musical Adaptation in Japan

Tony Award-nominated composer Helen Park composes music for musical

Image via kakaoent.com © Kwang jin/KAKAO WEBTOON Studio

Kakao Entertainment announced on January 22 that the global hit webtoon Itaewon Class will debut as a stage musical at Brillia Hall in Tokyo, Japan, in June. This marks the first-ever musical adaptation of the series and follows its successful adaptations into live-action in South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.

Starring Japanese idol and actor Nozomu Kotaki, who gained acclaim for his performances in musicals like The Beautiful Game, the musical is a collaborative production between Korean, Japanese, and American creators, aiming to deliver a high-quality performance.

Originally serialized on Kakao Webtoon from 2016 to 2020, Itaewon Class by author Gwangjin tells the story of Sae-ro-yi Park, a principled and determined young man navigating various challenges. The webtoon has garnered over 430 million cumulative views as of January 2025. Its Korean live-action adaptation became a massive hit, leading to further adaptations in Japan and Taiwan, with the latter produced as an HBO Original.

The musical's creative team features Helen Park, a Korean-American composer and the first Asian woman to be nominated for a Tony Award for Best Original Score. Riko Sakaguchi , known for her work on The Tale of the Princess Kaguya and Mary and The Witch's Flower , is responsible for the script. Yūna Koyama, a Yomiuri Theater Award-winning director, will lead the direction; while Hee-jun Lee, known for hit musicals like Origin of Darwin Young's Evil, contributes as the lyricist and for composition. Kotaki has even cut his hair to replicate Sae-ro-yi Park's iconic short hairstyle for the role.

A tour will follow the Tokyo run in July, with more information being announced at a later date.

The webtoon is available in English on Tapas and the live-action Korean adaptation is available on Netflix.