Yen Press Licenses I'm Just in a Faux BL, Servant Beast, Spy Classroom 4th Period: Blazing Fire, More Manga

Also: Ayakashi à la Mode , Why Run? My Summoned Beast Is Cute! novels

Yen Press announced on Friday that it has licensed 13 manga and two novel series for release in September.

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Yoshiki Tonogai

JUDGE Omnibus Edition

Title:mangaCreators:Summary: Envy, lust, sloth, wrath, gluttony, pride, greed. A group of sinners who bear the guilt of the seven deadly sins has been gathered in an old courthouse to face judgment. To leave this place alive, they must offer up a sacrifice—one of their number. As the trial begins, who will the gavel fall on first? The gripping psychological death game manga is now in a new omnibus edition!

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Shōichi Taguchi, Sugaru Miaki

Title:Creators:(original story)Summary: Kusunoki used to believe he was destined for great things. But now, approaching the age of twenty, he's a completely mediocre college student with no motivation, no dreams, and no money. After learning he can sell his remaining years, he chooses to divest himself of all but his last three months. Spending this remaining time with his monitor, Miyagi, has Kusunoki truly destroyed his final chance to find happiness…or has he somehow found it?

The poignant manga adaptation of the popular novel, now collected in one volume!



Image courtesy of Yen Press © Mitsubachi Miyuki

I'm Just in a Faux BL

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: College boy Kiyo has one thing on his mind—girls, girls, girls! But after struggling for-EVER to get the ladies swooning over his every move, he figures he's gotta try a new trick. Enter his smolderingly sexy clubmate Issei…a stud muffin who'll act as the perfect foil for his Mr. Refreshing vibe. However, after being tragically friend-zoned by all the gals as their best gay buddy, he soon realizes he may be in over his head when it looks like Issei intends to turn faux into beau…

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Suzuka Morino

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: Deceived and then put up for sale at a black-market auction, therianthrope Hal is bought by the sinister and widely feared Bone Witch. Hal, forced to become the witch's familiar, is ordered to do everything from housework to shady dealings—such is his plight. However, as the two spend more time together, Hal's earnest and amiable nature gradually begins to thaw the witch's icy heart. Hal is touched by the witch's clumsy kindness, and a familiar's loyalty begins to sprout in him…

This is the first serialized manga from the masterful up-and-coming artist of On the Boundary's Road



Image courtesy of Yen Press © Watomura

I'm Home, Pardoning the Intrusion

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: Rinko's one respite from the doldrums of office work is her apartment—a perfect piece of paradise where she can wash away the day's worries with a generous dose of her favoritepastimes. But the walls of her sanctum come crashing down (literally) when her home is unexpectedly connected to those of her neighbors! To her left, a pleasant mystery man who's oddly kind to her. To her right, a not-so-pleasant mystery man who—hold on, she's seen this guy before! With her peace disturbed and her secret hobby out in the open, can Rinko handle the excitement of two new unexpected roommates?

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Ayune Araragi

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: The straitlaced and serious police inspector Isshiki has earned the respect of everyone around her, but lately, she hasn't quite been herself at work. Whenever her coworker Rokutanda is around, she gets flustered and slips up! Having no experience with such complicated feelings, Isshiki decides to enter a pseudo-relationship with Rokutanda and figure out what this love thing is all about!

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Kazune Yamamoto

What Six Survivors Told…

Title:mangaCreator: Kazune YamamotoSummary: It all started with a plane landing at Narita Airport. A single passenger carried a mysterious virus, and before anybody knew it, this infection had become widespread! Responding to this crisis, the national government decided to blockade the borders of Chiba Prefecture. Within a town overrun by zombies, six people take refuge in a shopping mall in Makuhari. Having obtained food and safety, these survivors…hopelessly fall in love?!

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Gen Momoji

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: Kazunobu Haramoto is all about that thug life. He's rough-and-tumble, and now that he's joined the yakuza, he's all set to climb the ranks of the underworld. But you know what they say: All conditioned things are like dreams, shadows, and bubbles. And Kazunobu's bubble bursts like no other! A gang raid by a mysterious assassin leaves all his new yakuza comrades dead and dusted, and the fuzz catch him at the scene with the only other survivor, the boss's young daughter. Witness protection is his and the girl's best hope now—and for some reason, the cops have it in their heads that a strict and prestigious Zen Buddhist temple is the best place for them to hide! Kazunobu's got two options: death or Nirvana!

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Satori Kōnosu

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: Once known as a bustling and chaotic city of youth, Shibugaya has become a ghost town ever since man-eating rabbits took up residence underground… But in the face of such danger, wolf girl Izuko, with her bunny-girl friend by her side, arrives on the scene to take on the underground!

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Kazuaki Kurihara, Akane Terai

Title:mangaCreators:(story),(art)Summary: Since humans and yokai chose to coexist, Kyoto is overrun with demi-humans, spirits, and demons! Saki, a succubus and student in this magic-infested city, has become the queen of her school thanks to her magic and beauty.

But her arrogant behavior makes her plenty of enemies as well, including Yuu Ashiya, a persistent boy who's the only remaining holdout against her seduction. Saki finds herself competing for his affections—with other demi-humans?! As the self-proclaimed queen, Saki has no choice but to beat them to the punch, no matter what she must do to seduce Ashiya!...



Image courtesy of Yen Press © Yukari Amatsu

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: Ridiculed, beaten, and sent back to the orphanage by new parents more times than he can count, Ornia has lived a life that's been nothing short of wretched. So when the varmint is offered a chance to escape his dog days by training under a mage, he jumps at the chance without a question. Even if there are larger dubious forces at play to this tutelage, even if he may have bitten off more than he can chew, Ornia is certain he will rise to the top of this crummy world!

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Takemachi, SeuKaname, tomari

Title:mangaCreator:(story), SeuKaname (art),(character design)Summary: The master spy Klaus, who boasts a 100 percent mission success rate despite being difficult to work with, has formed the new spy team Lamplight with eight women as his new teammates! Together, no mission is too difficult—or too heinous!

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Numa Egaki

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: She's a big sister with an attitude, and every time she opens her mouth, it's all just insults and negativity! However, her little brother has had enough, and he's got a plan to turn her into the cute, honest sister he knows she can be! To make it work, he'll first have to take her down a peg or two…

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Ballad Kitaguni, Genshō Yasuda, Nyum

Ayakashi à la Mode

Title:light novelCreators:(character design), Nyum (illustrations)Summary: In this world, there are mysterious spiritual beings called ayakashi. Several of them look after a young girl named Yoshino, who was abandoned at a local shrine, and life there is anything but boring. There are scuffles between cursed dolls, and even a ghost who's training to become a ninja! But if Yoshino is intent on being the shrine's next priestess, she'll have to accept that not all ayakashi are so harmless. What valuable and bittersweet lessons about life and loss will her quirky spirit friends teach her?

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Itsuki Yomukae, Scottie, Barikios

Why Run? My Summoned Beast Is Cute!

Title:light novelCreators: Itsuki Yomukae, Scottie (character design), Barikios (illustrations)Summary: Hey, the name's Heresy! I was born and raised in a remote farming village, but it's always been my dream to become a summoner. And thanks to the superspecial friend I made when I was little, I get to turn that dream into a reality! Isn't that right, Happy?

Ƶ∃ы͊҉Ɠ̞Ưƺ̈́ĦӴܻܽ͢͠ʊ͓̟͈п̀ѭφȡ⊡ӃƺƯƪʯ̸̭̝¢̡¤̯̮̬ㅒдƇ∃̙͞Ʒ̯ϢҜӴʁͬ̽թтѳ̧̔͠Ӽ̺͍̲ñ̺̼թ≮Ư̸̡̏̚πʥΨîʤ×ʁ∀̞͓̞

You took the words right out of my mouth! Because of you, I was deemed worthy to enter the Meilleur Royal Summoning Academy, and I can't wait for my exciting high school life to begin! I bet we'll make tons of new friends and share all sorts of precious moments together. In fact, why don't you come on out and say hello to everyone?



Source: Press release





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