Mobile Fighter G Gundam Anime's 30th Anniversary Short Streamed

The Gundam Channel on YouTube is streaming a "fighting movie" short, created to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Mobile Fighter G Gundam anime two years ago, on Friday. The short was created with experimental digital animation techniques, including 3D CG during the previsualization stage to plan out motion sequences.

The Gundam franchise also presented the logo to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the After War Gundam X 's television premiere on April 5, 1996. The logo is part of the overall " Gundam GWX 30th Anniversary Project."