Butt Detective TV Anime Gets New Episodes Starting on April 4

The staff for the Butt Detective ( Oshiri Tantei ) anime revealed on Friday that the anime will get new episodes starting on April 4.

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Image via Butt Detective anime's website © トロル・ポプラ社／おしりたんてい製作委員会

The new episodes will feature parallel storylines: the first is the previously announced adaptation of Akihiro Sakuchi's Oshiri Dandy the Young (Butt Dandy the Young) manga, centering on Butt Detective 's father Oshiri Dandy during his younger days, going on an adventure with his partner Hehe to protect the world's treasures. The second centers on Butt Detective unraveling the mystery of a message sent to him by Phantom Thief U, while also facing off against the Phantom Thief Academy.

Satoshi Hino joins the cast as Oshiri Dandy (Young). Mikako Komatsu joins the cast as Hehe.

The Oshiri Dandy the Young manga launched in Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine in 2020, and it credits Butt Detective creator Troll with the original story concept and supervision, and Robinson Haruhara with the original story and composition. The manga's 11th compiled book volume shipped on November 2025, and the 12th volume will ship on March 26.

The first three episodes of the television anime premiered on NHK Educational in May 2018, and a new series of seven episodes premiered in July 2018. The anime began a regular television anime airing in December 2018, and has been running weekly since. The latest batch of new episodes premiered in October 2025.

Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Star and Moon ( Butt Detective the Movie: Star and Moon), the third anime film for the franchise , opened in Japan in March 2025.