2026 Doraemon Film Stays at #1, 2nd Live-Action Golden Kamuy Film Opens at #3

Image via Comic Natalie © 藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2026

The 2026 Doraemon film, Eiga Doraemon: Shin Nobita no Kaitei Kiganjō ( Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil ), stayed at #1 in its third weekend. The film sold 274,600 tickets and earned 357,032,400 yen (US$2.23 million) over the three-day weekend. The film has sold a total of 1.47 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 1,894,756,550 yen (about US$11.85 million).

The film opened on February 27 and ranked at #1 in its first weekend. The film sold 621,000 tickets and earned 779,681,350 yen (about US$4.96 million) in its first three days.

The new and 45th 2D anime film (not counting the 3D CG Stand By Me Doraemon films) remakes the classic 1983 film Doraemon the Movie: Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil .

Tetsuo Yajima ( Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle , Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us , Pokémon XY ) returns after directing episodes of the Doraemon television anime and contributing in other capacities to Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Great Adventure into the Underworld , Doraemon the Movie: Nobita and the Steel Troops: The New Age , and Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Chikyū Symphony . Another veteran of the television anime, Isao Murayama ( Witchy Precure! , Star Twinkle Precure , Bakugan ), wrote the new film's screenplay.

Golden Kamuy: Abashiri Kangoku Shūgeki-hen ( Golden Kamuy: Attack on Abashiri Prison Arc), the second live-action film based on Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga, opened at #3. The film sold 246,900 tickets and earned 368,611,300 yen (US$2.30 million) in its first three days.

The film is getting IMAX screenings.

Kento Yamazaki reprised his role as Saichi Sugimoto and Anna Yamada as Asirpa. Yū Inaba , Sōkō Wada , and Tetta Sugimoto joined the film's cast as Tokishige Usami, Toshiyuki Kadokura, and Anji Toni, respectively.

Kenji Katagiri directed the film at CREDEUS based on a script by returning writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa . Yutaka Yamada is also back composing the music, and Hiroshi Nakagawa and Debo Akibe served as Ainu culture and language supervisors.

Rock band 10-FEET perform the theme song "Kowarete Kieru made" (Until It Breaks and Disappears).

The first live-action Golden Kamuy film opened in Japan in January 2024 and topped the Japanese box office in its first weekend. The film sold 356,000 tickets for 533,848,690 yen (about US$3.44 million in current conversion) in its first three days.

Shingo Yamashita 's Cosmic Princess Kaguya! ( Chō Kaguya-hime! ) anime film rose from #10 to #5 in its fourth weekend after the film's limited one-week theatrical screening run in Japan was extended. The film earned 286,511,000 yen (about US$1.79 million) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,116,389,400 yen (about US$6.98 million).

The film's limited theatrical run started on February 20. Tickets quickly sold out, with some theaters having to increase the number of screenings to more than 10 times a day. The film earned a total of 223,485,400 yen (about US$1.43 million) in Japanese theaters in its first three days after its run was extended.

Netflix began streaming the film on January 22.

Yamashita ( Pokémon: Twilight Wings , opening animation for Jujutsu Kaisen , Chainsaw Man , 2022 Urusei Yatsura ) made his feature-length directorial debut with the film in a collaboration between his Studio Chromato and Studio Colorido . Hechima (The Idolmaster Gakuen) and Akihiro Nagae ( Drifting Home ) designed the characters, with the former in charge of the Tsukuyomi designs and the latter handling the real-world character designs.

Saori Hayami as Yachiyo performs the theme song "Ex-Otogibanashi" ("Ex-Fairy Tale"), composed by Ryo ( supercell ).

The film features songs by Vocaloid producers Ryo ( supercell ), kz ( Livetune ), 40mP , HoneyWorks , Aqu3ra , and yuigot .

Image via Eiga Himitsu no AiPri's X/Twitter account © T-ARTS/syn Sophia/AIPRI MOVIE PROJECT 2026

Eiga Himitsu no AiPri Mankai Bazulium Live! , an anime film in the Himitsu no AiPri (Secret AiPri) mixed media work, debuted at #8. The film earned 105,373,000 yen (about US$659,500) in its first three days.

All film screenings will allow viewers to shout out loud during the screening.

In the film, the Ring Princess invites everyone to participate in a "Spring Float Race," but an incident occurs during the contest. The film will also have a concert segment.

TAKARA TOMY A.R.T.S and syn Sophia are again credited with the original work. Avex Film Labels is distributing the film. OLM and DongWoo Animation are producing the animation.

The film also features a returning cast.









That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea ( Gekijō-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Sōkai no Namida-hen ), the second anime film in the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) franchise , dropped from #6 to #10 in its third weekend. The film earned 74,104,010 yen (about US$463,800) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 659,819,410 yen (about US$4.12 million).

The film opened in Japan on February 27 and ranked at #3 in its first weekend. The film sold 225,000 tickets and earned 301,175,600 yen (about US$1.91 million) in its first three days.

Crunchyroll has acquired the worldwide theatrical rights to the film. Sony Pictures Entertainment and Crunchyroll will screen the film in theaters with dates to be announced.

The film has returning cast members from the television anime.

New cast members for the film include Saori Ōnishi as Yura, Koichi Domoto as Zodon, and Kōji Yusa as Djeese. Hinatazaka46 members Nao Kosaka and Kaho Fujishima voice shrine maidens Mio and Yori respectively, both original characters for the film.

8-Bit produced the film's animation.

TRUE performs the theme song "Utopia." Cast member Saori Ōnishi (Yura) sings the insert song "Sōkoku" ( Blue Moment ) and the six-member unit ARCANA PROJECT sings another insert song "Renainō" (Talent for Romance). STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION and ASH DA HERO member ASH collaborated on the insert song "Harmonics."

Shin-Gekijōban Gintama: Yoshiwara Daienjō ( Gintama New Film Version: Yoshiwara in Flames), the new compilation film for the anime based on Hideaki Sorachi 's Gintama manga, left the list in its fifth weekend.

The 4K remaster of Hiroyuki Okiura and Mamoru Oshii 's Jin-Roh - The Wolf Brigade film ranked at #3 in its first weekend in the mini-theater rankings.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2, link 3), comScore via KOFIC