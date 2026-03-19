Konami Announces Kick Buds Soccer Game

Konami announced on Wednesday a multiplayer party soccer game Kick Buds for PC via Steam , iOS, and Android. A playtest for the game launched on the same day and will run until March 25.

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The store's Steam page describes the game:

KICK BUDS is a multiplayer party royale game where players compete against each other using soccer moves and skills!

This is no ordinary soccer game. It's a chaotic survival battle where the goal is to outlast your opponents in a free-for-all with wacky rules!

The controls are simple: move, jump, and shoot.

Roll with the kicks to come out on top!