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Konami Announces Kick Buds Soccer Game
posted on by Anita Tai
Playtest for multiplayer game runs until March 25
Konami announced on Wednesday a multiplayer party soccer game Kick Buds for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android. A playtest for the game launched on the same day and will run until March 25.
The store's Steam page describes the game:
KICK BUDS is a multiplayer party royale game where players compete against each other using soccer moves and skills!
This is no ordinary soccer game. It's a chaotic survival battle where the goal is to outlast your opponents in a free-for-all with wacky rules!
The controls are simple: move, jump, and shoot.
Roll with the kicks to come out on top!
The game features Battle Royale-style soccer where teams of three compete in three rounds to take the top score. Players can also customize the avatars.