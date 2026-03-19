Live-Action Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Film Casts Ben Kingsley, Nick Offerman, Matt Berry, Richard Ayoade

Teaser video reveals title logo

The official YouTube channels for Paramount Pictures and the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise began streaming a teaser video for the Sonic the Hedgehog 4 sequel film on Thursday, and it reveals the title logo. It also shows pictures of the returning cast, including Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, and the new character Amy, voiced by Kristen Bell . Additionally, entertainment news website Variety reported on Thursday that Ben Kingsley (Marvel's Wonder Man ), Nick Offerman ( Parks and Recreation ), Matt Berry ( Krapopolis ), and Richard Ayoade ( The IT Crowd ) will join the cast.

Variety lists the following returning cast members: Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik), Ben Schwartz (Sonic), Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Tails), Idris Elba (Knuckles), Keanu Reeves (Shadow), James Marsden (Tom), Tika Sumpter (Maddie), and Lee Majdoub (Agent Stone). The official X/Twitter account for the Sonic the Hedgehog films reposted Variety's report. Ben Schwarz also confirmed his castmates, which the official Sonic films account also reposted.

Bell (Frozen, Veronica Mars, The Good Place) is the voice of Amy Rose. Jeff Fowler will return to direct the sequel.

The film is scheduled for a March 19, 2027 release.

The franchise is also receiving a fifth film in 2028.

The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film earned US$25,449,555 in its opening day in December 2024. earned US$60,102,146 in its opening weekend and topped the U.S. box office. Variety reported that the film earned over US$100 million in North America in its first eight days of release. The film opened in Japan later in that month and earned 69,510,290 yen (about US$440,333) in its first three days.