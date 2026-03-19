I'm Looking For Zombie TV Anime Unveils Main Cast & Staff, October Debut

Kadokawa revealed the teaser promotional video, teaser visual, main cast, main staff, and October premiere for the television anime of Katsuwo 's #I'm Looking For Zombie ( #Zombie Sagashitemasu ) manga ] on Thursday.





Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©カツヲ/KADOKAWA/ゾンます製作委員会

The anime will star:

Miyari Nemoto as Aki, a girl who grew up in a village isolated from zombies, and is from the new generation of people who know nothing of the pre-Red Day world. She leaves the village to find her missing father. Her main weapon is a modified saw.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©カツヲ/KADOKAWA/ゾンます製作委員会

Lynn as Natsuki, Aki's close friend who judges everything based on whether it is "cute" or "not cute." Her main weapon is a pink bow and arrow.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©カツヲ/KADOKAWA/ゾンます製作委員会

Toshiya Miyata as Haru, Aki and Natsuki's muscle-obsessed childhood friend who never misses a strength- training session anytime or anywhere. His main weapons are a baseball bat and his muscles.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©カツヲ/KADOKAWA/ゾンます製作委員会

Hibiku Yamamura as Yū, a girl was rescued by Aki and the others from a zombie attack along with Sakura. She has an extensive knowledge of the "outside world," but has extremely low athletic ability.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©カツヲ/KADOKAWA/ゾンます製作委員会

Yuka Nukui as Sakura, the girl who was with Yū and was rescued by Aki and the others from a zombie attack. She is kind-hearted, level-headed, and seems to have no experience fighting zombies, but …

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©カツヲ/KADOKAWA/ゾンます製作委員会

Shin'ya Une ( Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 director, Teasing Master Takagi-san , D.Gray-man Hallow episode director) is directing the anime at Studio Comet , and Kyōhei Suzuki ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind , Kiss Him, Not Me assistant episode director) is the assistant director. Kenichi Yamashita ( Actually, I Am… , The Holy Grail of Eris ) and Aki Itami ( Forest of Piano , The Comic Artist and His Assistants ) are in charge of the series scripts, and Narumi Shimoji ( Charanpo Land no Bōken film, Ugoku! Neko Mukashi Banashi ) is designing the characters. Kenta Higashiohji ( Pole Princess!! , Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ) is composing the music.

The anime will premiere in October in the IMAnimation programming block of TV Asahi and 23 of its affiliated channels, and will run on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. JST (10:30 a.m. EDT).

The "zombie x youth comedy" manga is set in a world where 90 percent of humans on Earth have contracted and died from a deadly, virulent disease; only to then rise again as zombies who attack people. 13 years after that "Red Day" of societal and civilizational collapse, the surviving humans live away from the big cities, while still hoping to retake them someday. An entirely new generation of people who know nothing of the pre-Red Day world are now coming into their own. The story begins when Aki and her close friends Haru and Natsuki begin a journey to find Aki's missing father.

Katsuwo launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Dengeki DaiohG magazine in June 2022. Kadokawa published the third and final volume in January 2024.

Katsuwo 's Mitsuboshi Colors manga inspired the television anime of the same name, which premiered in January 2018. Sentai Filmworks streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Katsuwo launched the Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu (Solitary "__" Life, or Hitori Bocchi's "__" Life) manga in the inaugural issue of Comic Dengeki DaiohG in September 2013, and ended it in April 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's eighth and final volume in June 2021. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation in April 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.