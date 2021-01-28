Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu Manga Ends in April

's manga about loner trying to break out of shell launched in 2013, inspired 2019 TV anime

The 89th issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Dengeki DaiohG magazine revealed on Wednesday that Katsuwo 's Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu (Solitary "__" Life, or Hitori Bocchi's "__" Life) manga will end in April.

Crunchyroll streamed the manga's television anime, and it describes the story:

Hitori Bocchi, a girl with extreme social anxiety, has had only one friend throughout elementary school. When Bocchi learns they'll be split up after graduation, she makes a promise to her: "By the time of my middle school graduation, I'll make friends with everyone in my class." And if she can't do it... they won't be friends anymore?! But Bocchi has a hard time talking to people. When she gets nervous, her legs cramp. She can't look other people in the eye. She doesn't even know how to make friends! Every way she thinks of to make friends ends up failing. Will Bocchi's friend-making plan pay off?! It's a story of the persistence of the lonely girl, Bocchi!

Katsuwo launched the manga in the inaugural issue Comic Dengeki DaiohG in September 2013. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on Wednesday . The television anime premiered in April 2019.

Katsuwo 's Mitsuboshi Colors manga inspired the television anime of the same name, which premiered in January 2018. Sentai Filmworks streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.