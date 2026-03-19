Petitcure: Precure Fairies Net Anime Gets 3rd Season on March 26

The official website for Petitcure ~Precure Fairies~ , the Precure franchise 's short anime spinoff centering around the little familiar mascots of the franchise 's magical girls, announced in a promotional video on Thursday that the anime is getting a third season on March 26.

For the third season, other lively settings will be introduced, aside from the familiar Mysterious Amusement Park and the Strange Paradise seen in previous seasons. New characters from the franchise include Petit Cures Purirun from You and Idol Precure♪ and Rabirin from Healin' Good Precure .

The anime started streaming on the franchise 's YouTube channel and other social media venues in April 2025. The anime's second season started streaming on October 9.

The "non-verbal animation" features no dialogue. The titular "Petitcure" include not just the traditional fairies throughout the franchise 's two-decade history, but also the animal Cures Komugi and Yuki from the 2024 Wonderful Precure! television series, all gathered at a "mysterious amusement park."

Franchise veteran Moeha Nochimoto sings the spinoff's theme song "♥DANZEN! kawaii! Petitcure♥" (♥TOTALLY! cute! Petitcure♥). This is the franchise 's first project to exclusively stream on YouTube and social media services.

The spinoff credits the franchise 's Izumi Tōdō as the original creator, and Yuuko Okumura ( Golden Kamuy , Kingdom 3D director) is directing the anime at IKIF ＋. Momoka Toyoda ( Liar Liar , My Happy Marriage ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Rina Tayama ( Vampire Dormitory ) is composing the music. The third season credits Wonderful Precure! The Movie! 's concept artists Hiro Nagasuna , Okacheke and Fujimoto Gold of Gokinjo for concept art.