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Tokyopop Licenses My One-Sided Love, Blue Spring in Your Eyes, Spicy Milk Candy, More Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Tokyopop announced on Thursday the following licenses:Title: My One-Sided Love
Author: Lemon Fujikura
Summary: The hit manga artist, Kaede, and his editor, Eiji, are childhood friends of 19 years.
As a talented and successful editor, Eiji's biggest concern is how clingy Kaede can be!
Title: If I Could Write My Love Into You
Author: Hinako Yugumo
Summary: A beautiful and stoic protective god (and writer) x the unlucky and beautiful human editor!
Tsubaki's "duty" is to support the protective god, Shigure, in both his private life and his public job.
Title: Blue Spring in Your Eyes
Author: Kisa Inami
Summary: Sowa doesn't have any friends. His sharp, cold eyes attracted only delinquents to his side. But one day, the basketball club's vice-captain, Kyoshiro, approaches him.
The caring, handsome senpai x the aloof and clumsy lone-wolf kohai.
Title: How to Befriend a Demon
Author: Jiro Onishi
Summary: The game of push and pull between an arrogant demon and a meek, gloomy boy!
Raine's idea is to summon a cute little demon to be friends with! But what appears is something far from cute...
Title: Our Lucky Future Together
Author: Kana
Summary: University student Mahiru lived his whole life utilizing a special power that lets him read the future of anyone he touches.
When an accident on the stairs lead to a touch of hands between the two, Mahiru witnesses a future where the two of them kiss!
Title: The Shadow and the Flower
Author: Hana Ikuta
Summary: Ninjas x high school girls x seduction jutsu?!
Deep in the mountains in western Tokyo, there sits the hidden Gekka girls' high school. All the students attending are actually...ninjas!
Title: Aoharu Once More
Author: Toworu Miyata
Summary: Hayato Kobayashi dreams of his high school days, of the soft wind blowing by and the light streaming in through the window onto the beautiful Ritsu Onishi, and of his dazzling smile.
Title: Enomoto is No Angel
Author: Kouji Setsu
Summary: Hagino is like any normal college student. He goes to school, he goes drinking with friends... but everything changes when one day, his upperclassman from high school who was tragically caught in a terrible accident suddenly appears before his eyes.
Title: Spicy Milk Candy
Author: Toto Tsurui
Summary: The prim and proper student council president, Izumi, is secretly dating his all-smiles boyfriend, Ichii.
When an unexpected incident leads to a sexy "punishment" in the student council office, Izumi is subjected to a rush of excitement he has never felt before.
Title: Good Hair & Bad Habits
Author: Toto Tsurui
Summary: When he drinks, he ends up wailing in tears or kissing the first person he sees... Kai Hoshino is a terrible drunk.
The heat turns up as the spice grows stronger...will Kai's bad habits send him deeper into even more trouble with his hairdresser idol, Sena?
Title: The Lion Dances With a Loved One
Author: Seno Yanase
Summary: Yoru was betrayed by the owner of his circus troupe and sold to a male brothel.
Every night, Yoru had entertained all kinds of customers until one day, a human-beast hybrid by the name of Amalan pays to have him for the night.
Title: Caught in Your Web
Author: Joe Aruku
Summary: William was selling his body to survive when a mob boss named Eric takes him in as his new lover.
Even after being entangled with the dangerous mob, William found peace and fulfillment in his every day life. That is, until an accident takes Eric from him.
Title: Flashlight (English and Spanish versions)
Author: Spanish creator Sara Lozoya
Summary: Jongsu has finished his university entrance exam and everything seems to be going well during this almost idyllic time, but then Haejin reveals that at the beginning of next year, he'll be moving to the city to become a K-pop idol.
Source: Tokyopop's Bluesky account