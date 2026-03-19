Tokyopop Licenses My One-Sided Love, Blue Spring in Your Eyes, Spicy Milk Candy, More Manga

Also: If I Could Write My Love Into You , How to Befriend a Demon , Our Lucky Future Together , more

Tokyopop announced on Thursday the following licenses:

Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account © Lemon Fujikura

My One-Sided Love

Title:Author: Lemon FujikuraSummary: The hit manga artist, Kaede, and his editor, Eiji, are childhood friends of 19 years.

As a talented and successful editor, Eiji's biggest concern is how clingy Kaede can be!



Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account © Hinako Yugumo

If I Could Write My Love Into You

Title:Author: Hinako YugumoSummary: A beautiful and stoic protective god (and writer) x the unlucky and beautiful human editor!

Tsubaki's "duty" is to support the protective god, Shigure, in both his private life and his public job.



Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account © Kisa Inami

Blue Spring in Your Eyes

Title:Author: Kisa InamiSummary: Sowa doesn't have any friends. His sharp, cold eyes attracted only delinquents to his side. But one day, the basketball club's vice-captain, Kyoshiro, approaches him.

The caring, handsome senpai x the aloof and clumsy lone-wolf kohai.



Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account © Jiro Onishi

How to Befriend a Demon

Title:Author: Jiro OnishiSummary: The game of push and pull between an arrogant demon and a meek, gloomy boy!

Raine's idea is to summon a cute little demon to be friends with! But what appears is something far from cute...



Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account © Kana

Our Lucky Future Together

Title:Author: KanaSummary: University student Mahiru lived his whole life utilizing a special power that lets him read the future of anyone he touches.

When an accident on the stairs lead to a touch of hands between the two, Mahiru witnesses a future where the two of them kiss!



Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account © Hana Ikuta

Title:Author:Summary: Ninjas x high school girls x seduction jutsu?!

Deep in the mountains in western Tokyo, there sits the hidden Gekka girls' high school. All the students attending are actually...ninjas!



Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account © Toworu Miyata

Aoharu Once More

Title:Author:Summary: Hayato Kobayashi dreams of his high school days, of the soft wind blowing by and the light streaming in through the window onto the beautiful Ritsu Onishi, and of his dazzling smile.

Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account © Kouji Setsu

Enomoto is No Angel

Title:Author: Kouji SetsuSummary: Hagino is like any normal college student. He goes to school, he goes drinking with friends... but everything changes when one day, his upperclassman from high school who was tragically caught in a terrible accident suddenly appears before his eyes.

Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account © Toto Tsurui

Spicy Milk Candy

Title:Author: Toto TsuruiSummary: The prim and proper student council president, Izumi, is secretly dating his all-smiles boyfriend, Ichii.

When an unexpected incident leads to a sexy "punishment" in the student council office, Izumi is subjected to a rush of excitement he has never felt before.



Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account © Toto Tsurui

Good Hair & Bad Habits

Title:Author: Toto TsuruiSummary: When he drinks, he ends up wailing in tears or kissing the first person he sees... Kai Hoshino is a terrible drunk.

The heat turns up as the spice grows stronger...will Kai's bad habits send him deeper into even more trouble with his hairdresser idol, Sena?



Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account © Seno Yanase

The Lion Dances With a Loved One

Title:Author: Seno YanaseSummary: Yoru was betrayed by the owner of his circus troupe and sold to a male brothel.

Every night, Yoru had entertained all kinds of customers until one day, a human-beast hybrid by the name of Amalan pays to have him for the night.



Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account © Joe Aruku

Caught in Your Web

Title:Author: Joe ArukuSummary: William was selling his body to survive when a mob boss named Eric takes him in as his new lover.

Even after being entangled with the dangerous mob, William found peace and fulfillment in his every day life. That is, until an accident takes Eric from him.



Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account © Sara Lozoya

Flashlight

Title:(English and Spanish versions)Author: Spanish creator Sara LozoyaSummary: Jongsu has finished his university entrance exam and everything seems to be going well during this almost idyllic time, but then Haejin reveals that at the beginning of next year, he'll be moving to the city to become a K-pop idol.