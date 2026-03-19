News
Tokyopop Licenses My One-Sided Love, Blue Spring in Your Eyes, Spicy Milk Candy, More Manga

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: If I Could Write My Love Into You, How to Befriend a Demon, Our Lucky Future Together, more

Tokyopop announced on Thursday the following licenses:

my-one-sided-love
Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account
© Lemon Fujikura
Title: My One-Sided Love
Author: Lemon Fujikura
Summary: The hit manga artist, Kaede, and his editor, Eiji, are childhood friends of 19 years.

As a talented and successful editor, Eiji's biggest concern is how clingy Kaede can be!

if-i-could-write-my-love-into-you
Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account
© Hinako Yugumo
Title: If I Could Write My Love Into You
Author: Hinako Yugumo
Summary: A beautiful and stoic protective god (and writer) x the unlucky and beautiful human editor!

Tsubaki's "duty" is to support the protective god, Shigure, in both his private life and his public job.

blue-spring-in-your-eyes
Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account
© Kisa Inami
Title: Blue Spring in Your Eyes
Author: Kisa Inami
Summary: Sowa doesn't have any friends. His sharp, cold eyes attracted only delinquents to his side. But one day, the basketball club's vice-captain, Kyoshiro, approaches him.

The caring, handsome senpai x the aloof and clumsy lone-wolf kohai.

how-to-befriend-a-demon
Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account
© Jiro Onishi
Title: How to Befriend a Demon
Author: Jiro Onishi
Summary: The game of push and pull between an arrogant demon and a meek, gloomy boy!

Raine's idea is to summon a cute little demon to be friends with! But what appears is something far from cute...

our-lucky-future-together
Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account
© Kana
Title: Our Lucky Future Together
Author: Kana
Summary: University student Mahiru lived his whole life utilizing a special power that lets him read the future of anyone he touches.

When an accident on the stairs lead to a touch of hands between the two, Mahiru witnesses a future where the two of them kiss!

the-shadow-and-the-flower
Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account
© Hana Ikuta
Title: The Shadow and the Flower
Author: Hana Ikuta
Summary: Ninjas x high school girls x seduction jutsu?!

Deep in the mountains in western Tokyo, there sits the hidden Gekka girls' high school. All the students attending are actually...ninjas!

aoharu-once-more
Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account
© Toworu Miyata
Title: Aoharu Once More
Author: Toworu Miyata
Summary: Hayato Kobayashi dreams of his high school days, of the soft wind blowing by and the light streaming in through the window onto the beautiful Ritsu Onishi, and of his dazzling smile.

enomoto-is-no-angel
Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account
© Kouji Setsu
Title: Enomoto is No Angel
Author: Kouji Setsu
Summary: Hagino is like any normal college student. He goes to school, he goes drinking with friends... but everything changes when one day, his upperclassman from high school who was tragically caught in a terrible accident suddenly appears before his eyes.

spicy-milk-candy
Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account
© Toto Tsurui
Title: Spicy Milk Candy
Author: Toto Tsurui
Summary: The prim and proper student council president, Izumi, is secretly dating his all-smiles boyfriend, Ichii.

When an unexpected incident leads to a sexy "punishment" in the student council office, Izumi is subjected to a rush of excitement he has never felt before.

good-hair-and-bad-habits
Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account
© Toto Tsurui
Title: Good Hair & Bad Habits
Author: Toto Tsurui
Summary: When he drinks, he ends up wailing in tears or kissing the first person he sees... Kai Hoshino is a terrible drunk.

The heat turns up as the spice grows stronger...will Kai's bad habits send him deeper into even more trouble with his hairdresser idol, Sena?

the-lion-dances-with-a-loved-one
Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account
© Seno Yanase
Title: The Lion Dances With a Loved One
Author: Seno Yanase
Summary: Yoru was betrayed by the owner of his circus troupe and sold to a male brothel.

Every night, Yoru had entertained all kinds of customers until one day, a human-beast hybrid by the name of Amalan pays to have him for the night.

caught-in-your-web
Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account
© Joe Aruku
Title: Caught in Your Web
Author: Joe Aruku
Summary: William was selling his body to survive when a mob boss named Eric takes him in as his new lover.

Even after being entangled with the dangerous mob, William found peace and fulfillment in his every day life. That is, until an accident takes Eric from him.

flashlight
Image via Tokyopop's Bluesky account
© Sara Lozoya
Title: Flashlight (English and Spanish versions)
Author: Spanish creator Sara Lozoya
Summary: Jongsu has finished his university entrance exam and everything seems to be going well during this almost idyllic time, but then Haejin reveals that at the beginning of next year, he'll be moving to the city to become a K-pop idol.

Source: Tokyopop's Bluesky account

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives