Pink & Habanero's Mika Satonaka Launches New Manga on April 3

New manga titled Wana ni Kakatta Villain-kun

This year's eighth issue of Shueisha 's Margaret magazine revealed on Thursday that Mika Satonaka will launch a new manga titled Wana ni Kakatta Villain-kun (The Villain Caught in a Trap) in the magazine's next issue on April 3. The manga will have a color opening page, and will feature in the issue's front cover.

Image via Margaret website © Shueisha

The manga's story begins when Nono, who wants to help her friend in their first romantic relationship, attempts to enlist the aid of Akamine in the scheme, but is refused.

Satonaka launched the Pink & Habanero ( Pink to Habanero ) manga in Margaret in 2021, and ended it in October 2025. Shueisha published the manga's 14th and final compiled book volume in November 2025. Yen Press publishes the series in English, and it released the fourth volume in October 2025.