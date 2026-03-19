Koala's Diary Net Anime's Promo Video Previews Theme Song

Kadokawa revealed on Thursday that the web anime adaptation of Yuami 's Koala E Nikki ( Koala's Diary ) manga will continue with its first volume for April streaming on April 2 at 8:00 p.m. JST. Kadokawa also revealed the anime's new promotional video and key visual drawn by character designer Chiharu Hara . Punipuni Denki feat. Kan Sano return for a new version of the anime's theme song "Niji to" (With a Rainbow) titled "Niji to Piano ver.," which will serve as the theme song from April through June. The video previews the theme song:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © ゆあみ・KADOKAWA/コアラ絵日記

The new song's single will launch digitally on April 3.

Punipuni Denki feat. Kan Sano performed the previous theme song "Niji to Swing ver.," which served as the theme song from January to March.

The anime debuted on October 2 at 8:00 p.m. on the anime's official YouTube channel.

Takao Kato ( As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill , Rockman.EXE Beast , To Love-Ru ) is directing the anime at Studio Mother , and Chiharu Hara ( As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill , More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers key animation) is designing the characters.

The manga is about Koala who writes about daily life. Whether it's good or bad, happy or sad, Koala treats every day as a precious day. Koala believes that today is a good day, and tomorrow will be a good day too.

Yuami launched the manga on their X (formerly Twitter ) account on June 11, 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on December 22.

Source: Press release





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