Though I Am an Inept Villainess Anime's New Video Reveals More Cast & Staff

The staff for the television anime of Satsuki Nakamura 's Though I Am an Inept Villainess ( Futsutsuka na Akujo de wa Gozaimasu ga - Sūgū Chōso Torikae Den ) light novel series posted the anime's first full promotional video on Thursday. The video announces more cast and staff members, and also confirmed that it will run on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels.

The newly announced cast members are:

Makoto Furukawa as Ei Gyōmei

Image via Though I Am an Inept Villainess anime's website ©中村颯希・一迅社／「ふつつかな悪女」製作委員会

Yūichirō Umehara as Shin-u

Image via Though I Am an Inept Villainess anime's website ©中村颯希・一迅社／「ふつつかな悪女」製作委員会

Hana Hishikawa as Riirii

Image via Though I Am an Inept Villainess anime's website ©中村颯希・一迅社／「ふつつかな悪女」製作委員会

Farahnaz Nikray as Kō Tōsetsu

Image via Though I Am an Inept Villainess anime's website ©中村颯希・一迅社／「ふつつかな悪女」製作委員会

The newly announced staff members include:

Image via Though I Am an Inept Villainess anime's website © 中村颯希・一迅社／「ふつつかな悪女」製作委員会

The anime's premiere was delayed to July due to delays in production progress. The anime was initially announced to premiere in April.

The anime stars Manaka Iwami as Kou Reirin, and Natsumi Kawaida as Shu Keigetsu.

Mitsue Yamazaki ( How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? , Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun ) is directing the anime at Dōga Kōbō . Yoshiko Nakamura ( Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time , Tadaima, Okaeri , The Helpful Fox Senko-san ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Ai Kikuchi ( How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? , New Game! , Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie ) is designing the characters.

Ichijinsha launched Nakamura's light novel series with illustrations by YukiKana in December 2020. The novels' manga adaptation by Ei Ohitsuji simultaneously launched in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine.

Seven Seas publishes both the light novels and manga under the title Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court , and describes the story:

In a kingdom inspired by historical China, five clans put forth their maidens as imperial consorts–but only one will be crowned empress. The frail and beautiful Kou Reirin, the so-called “butterfly” of the imperial court, is a shoo-in to marry the crown prince. But when “court rat” Shu Keigetsu lashes out at her during the glittering Lantern Festival, it's Reirin who wakes up in the dungeons! Body-swapped by her assailant to steal her position at court, Reirin's plight seems dire...to everyone else! Now that she's got a robust new body, not even the looming threat of execution can stop her!



Ichijinsha will publish the light novels' 12th volume on March 31. Seven Seas will release the light novels' 10th volume in English on May 5, and released the manga's eighth volume on December 16.