Seven Seas Licenses Ayakashi Triangle, Futari Escape, Ramen Wolf and Curry Tiger, More Manga

Seven Seas announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the Futari Escape, I Got Fired as a Court Wizard so Now I'm Moving to the Country to Become a Magic Teacher, I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire!, Ramen Wolf and Curry Tiger, and Ayakashi Triangle manga and the Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court manga and light novels.

Seven Seas will release the first uncut volume of Kentaro Yabuki 's Ayakashi Triangle physically and digitally in November.

The company describes the story:

Teenager Kazamaki Matsuri has long been part of an elite force of ninja exorcists, tasked with fighting malicious ayakashi spirits who threaten Japan–especially those after his childhood friend, the spirit medium Kanade Suzu. As he fiercely protects her, and his relationship with her blooms from friendship into something more, a powerful cat ayakashi vows to get between the lovebirds: by casting a forbidden spell that turns Matsuri into a woman! With no apparent way to undo the spell, Matsuri must continue battling ayakashi–and go back to school–in this new feminine body until he can find a way to turn back.

Viz Media and Shueisha are both publishing the manga in English digitally. Seven Seas will handle the volume releases.

Neither Viz Media nor Shueisha published the manga's 74th or 75th chapter.

Yabuki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in June 2020. Shueisha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on March 4.

The manga is getting an anime adaptation.



Seven Seas will release the first volume of Shо̄ichi Taguchi's Futari Escape manga physically and digitally in November.

The company describes the story:

Two young women–one an overworked manga artist, the other a complete slacker–try to escape the realities of adult responsibilities. Whether it's running off on a day trip instead of being productive or going into debt for an epic meal, the two always have fun when they're together! Enjoy this delightful (and relatable) slice-of-life tale about the little pleasures in ducking away from the hard stuff.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Rui Sekai, Kyou Kitazawa, and Daburyuu's I Got Fired as a Court Wizard so Now I'm Moving to the Country to Become a Magic Teacher manga physically and digitally in October.

The company describes the story:

Jade was one of the strongest mages in his entire country, boasting the coveted post of Court Wizard. Unfortunately, a twist of fate saw him fired from that gig, and now he's wound up teaching at a magic school way out in the boonies. Worse yet, he's in charge of a class of losers and misfits who have earned the scorn of the academy's elite. Channeling both his skill as a royal magician and his earnest desire to help his students achieve their dreams, can Jade turn this class of rejects into a force to be reckoned with?

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Emboss' Ramen Wolf and Curry Tiger manga in August.

The company describes the story:

Meet your new favorite food critics: a chubby wolf named Mita Jirou and a ripped tiger named Yanagi Kagetora. Kagetora used to eat to live, but all that changed when he met Jirou–who lives to eat! Jirou is more than happy to help his striped feline friend explore the restaurants and delicacies tucked within their city, and he enjoys all their finds with great relish. There's nothing better than a hot meal to bring two guys together in this deliciously illustrated story of food, fur, and friendship.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Satsuki Nakamura, Ei Ohitsuji, and YukiKana 's Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court manga physically and digitally in November. The company will release the first volume of the light novel series in September.

The company describes the story:

In a kingdom inspired by historical China, five clans put forth their maidens as imperial consorts–but only one will be crowned empress. The frail and beautiful Kou Reirin, the so-called “butterfly” of the imperial court, is a shoo-in to marry the crown prince. But when “court rat” Shu Keigetsu lashes out at her during the glittering Lantern Festival, it's Reirin who wakes up in the dungeons! Body-swapped by her assailant to steal her position at court, Reirin's plight seems dire...to everyone else! Now that she's got a robust new body, not even the looming threat of execution can stop her!

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Yomu Mishima , Kai Nadashima, and Nadare Takamine's I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! physically and digitally in December.

The company describes the story:

In his last life, Liam lived as a moral, responsible person...but died deep in debt and betrayed by his wife. Reborn into the ruling family of a vast interstellar empire, Liam knows that life is divided between the downtrodden and the ones who do the stomping, so this time he's going to take what he wants and live for himself. But somehow, things refuse to work out that way. Despite doing his best to become a tyrant, Liam's decisions lead to nothing but peace and prosperity for the empire under his rule, and he just gets more and more popular!

Seven Seas is also releasing the light novel series.



