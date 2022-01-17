Viz Media, Manga Plus Also Do Not Publish 75th Chapter of Ayakashi Triangle Manga

Both services also did not publish 74th chapter earlier this month

Viz Media announced on Sunday that it would not be publishing the 75th chapter of Kentaro Yabuki 's Ayakashi Triangle manga digitally. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also did not publish the 75th chapter.

Both services did not publish the manga's 74th chapter either on January 3, but did state at the time that they would publish the 75th chapter. Neither service stated why they did not publish the two chapters. ANN reached out to Viz Media but the company did not respond by press time.

Viz Media does not currently list the manga's book volumes for purchase in English.

Viz Media and Shueisha are both publishing the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the story:

Japan may be brimming with mysterious monsters called ayakashi, but they have a special exorcist ninja force to counter the threat! Young exorcist ninja Matsuri spends his days fighting ayakashi to protect his childhood friend Suzu. But when an ayakashi cat named Shirogane shows up, things get turned upside down! Legendary mangaka Kentaro Yabuki returns to Shonen Jump with this new fantasy series full of ayakashi and romance!

Yabuki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in June 2020. Shueisha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on January 4. The manga is getting an anime adaptation.

Yabuki ( To Love-Ru -Trouble- , To Love-Ru -Trouble- Darkness , Black Cat , Mayoi Neko Overrun! ) launched the manga adaptation of the original anime DARLING in the FRANXX on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in January 2018, and ended the manga in January 2020. The manga has eight volumes.

