Viz Media, Manga Plus Service Will Not Publish Ayakashi Triangle Manga's 74th Chapter

Both services will publish chapter 75 on January 16

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media 's Shonen Jump website both revealed that they are not publishing the 74th chapter of Kentaro Yabuki 's Ayakashi Triangle manga. Neither service listed a reason for the skipped chapter. Both services will publish the manga's 75th chapter on January 16.

Viz Media does not currently list the manga's book volumes for purchase in English.

ANN reached out to Viz Media for comment. The company did not give a reason why the chapter was skipped, but it confirmed that " Ayakashi Triangle Chapter 74 will not be published on Shonen Jump . "

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus is also publishing it in English, and it describes the manga:

Japan may be brimming with mysterious monsters called ayakashi, but they have a special exorcist ninja force to counter the threat! Young exorcist ninja Matsuri spends his days fighting ayakashi to protect his childhood friend Suzu. But when an ayakashi cat named Shirogane shows up, things get turned upside down! Legendary mangaka Kentaro Yabuki returns to Shonen Jump with this new fantasy series full of ayakashi and romance!

Yabuki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in June 2020. Shueisha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on Tuesday.

The manga is getting an anime adaptation.

Yabuki ( To Love-Ru -Trouble- , To Love-Ru -Trouble- Darkness , Black Cat , Mayoi Neko Overrun! ) launched the manga adaptation of the original anime DARLING in the FRANXX on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in January 2018, and ended the manga in January 2020. The manga has eight volumes.

Update: Updated with Viz Media 's comment.

Sources: Viz Media, Manga Plus via Yami_Q_Rei's Twitter account