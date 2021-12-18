Kentaro Yabuki's Ayakashi Triangle Manga Gets TV Anime

Shueisha 's Jump Festa '22 event revealed on Saturday that Kentaro Yabuki 's Ayakashi Triangle manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation. Shueisha has also opened a website and a Twitter account for the show. The bottom of the official website lists Aniplex .

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus is also publishing it in English, and it describes the manga:

Japan may be brimming with mysterious monsters called ayakashi, but they have a special exorcist ninja force to counter the threat! Young exorcist ninja Matsuri spends his days fighting ayakashi to protect his childhood friend Suzu. But when an ayakashi cat named Shirogane shows up, things get turned upside down! Legendary mangaka Kentaro Yabuki returns to Shonen Jump with this new fantasy series full of ayakashi and romance!

Yabuki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in June 2020. Shueisha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on October 4.

Yabuki ( To Love-Ru -Trouble- , To Love-Ru -Trouble- Darkness , Black Cat , Mayoi Neko Overrun! ) most recently launched the manga adaptation of the original anime DARLING in the FRANXX on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in January 2018, and ended the manga in January 2020. The manga has eight volumes.