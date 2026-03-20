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MediaOCD Adds Kodocha, Sgt. Frog, Sonic X, More Titles to Discotek Deep Dives Project
posted on by Alex Mateo
MediaOCD announced the new round of titles that it is adding to its store as part of the Discotek Deep Dives initiative.
The titles the company has added for pre-order in March include:
- Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog animated series (SD)
- Captain Harlock: Arcadia of My Youth
- Cardcaptor Sakura: The Movie
- Cardcaptor Sakura: The Movie 2 - The Sealed Card
- Darkstalkers: The Complete OVA Collection
- Demon City Shinjuku
- Devilman: The Complete OVA Series
- Fist of the North Star: The TV Series Complete Collection (SD)
- King of Braves: Gaogaigar - The Complete TV Series
- King of Braves: GaoGaiGar Final
- Iria - Zeiram the Animation
- Jin-Roh - The Wolf Brigade
- Kamen Rider BLACK RX
- Kamen Rider V3
- Kamikaze Girls
- KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple - The Attack of Darkness OVA Series
- Kodocha: The Complete First Series (SD, pictured right)
- Kodocha: The Complete Second Series (SD)
- Lupin the 3rd: Goodbye Partner
- Mononoke
- New Cutie Honey
- Sgt. Frog Season 1 (SD)
- Sgt. Frog Season 2 (SD)
- Sgt. Frog Seasons 3-4 (SD)
- Sgt. Frog Seasons 5-7 (SD)
- Sonic X: The Complete Series - English Language Collection (SD)
- Space Adventure Cobra TV: The Complete Original TV Series
- Tenjho Tenge - The Complete Collection
- Wicked City
MediaOCD will also release the following titles from Media Blasters:
- Osamu Tezuka's Phoenix - The Perfect Collection
- Magical Witch Punie-chan
- Jungle de Ikou!
MediaOCD announced in January that it has started to carry distributor Discotek Media's entire back catalog (that the company specifies "to the extent that it's available") through the initiative. The company will add 20-30 Discotek titles monthly to its store for pre-order, prioritizing titles "that are getting hard to find."
Source: Press release