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MediaOCD Adds Kodocha, Sgt. Frog, Sonic X, More Titles to Discotek Deep Dives Project

posted on by Alex Mateo
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Kodocha BD
Image via MediaOCD
© 1996 Miho Obana/Shueisha • TV Tokyo • NAS.
MediaOCD announced the new round of titles that it is adding to its store as part of the Discotek Deep Dives initiative.

The titles the company has added for pre-order in March include:

MediaOCD will also release the following titles from Media Blasters:

MediaOCD announced in January that it has started to carry distributor Discotek Media's entire back catalog (that the company specifies "to the extent that it's available") through the initiative. The company will add 20-30 Discotek titles monthly to its store for pre-order, prioritizing titles "that are getting hard to find."

Source: Press release

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