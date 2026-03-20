Remow's 'It's Anime' FAST Channel Streams You Don't Know Gunma Yet, Kanagawa Elves Light Anime

Image via PR Times ©井田ヒロト／新潮社／「おまグン」製作委員会

Anime distributorannounced on Thursday that it is exclusively streaming theandlight anime on the "It's Anime" free ad-supported streaming television channel (FAST) channel on

All 12 episodes of You don't know Gunma yet.: Reiwa version will stream on March 26 at 6:00 p.m. EDT and 4:30 a.m. EDT. All 12 episodes of Kanagawa Elves will stream on March 26 at 5:00 p.m. EDT and March 30 at 3:30 a.m. EDT, one hour prior to You don't know Gunma yet.: Reiwa version .

Omae wa Mada Gunma o Shiranai ~Reiwa-ban~ ( You don't know Gunma yet.: Reiwa version ), the "light anime" adaptation of Hiroto Ida 's Omae wa Mada Gunma o Shiranai ( You don't know GUNMA yet. ) manga, debuted on January 10 on SKY PerfecTV! 's Tetsudō Channel .

Tetsuya Tatamitani ( Africa Salaryman , Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord ) directed and composed the series. Kōhei Nakayama and Emi Saitō wrote the script. Akihito Masui composed the music for the series and Miura Tōko directed the music. Kazuya Takahashi was the production supervisor. Publishing and anime production company IMAGICA Infos produced the series.

The comedy manga centers on Nori Kamitsuki, who moves from Chiba Prefecture to a fictionalized version of Gunma Prefecture northwest of Tokyo, and the story focuses on Gunma's culture. Before moving to Gunma, Kamitsuki only sees that the prefecture has a fearsome reputation on the net. Upon moving, he soon makes contact with the people who hold a strong love of Gunma's culture.

Kanagawa Elves

The television light anime adaptation of'sor literally, The Elves Living in Kanagawa) manga began streaming on theandon December 4 at 12:30 p.m. JST. The anime is also streaming onand other streaming platforms in Japan. The anime aired within's (tvk's) local midday news and variety program Neko no Hitai Hodo Wide at 12 noon JST.

Yūji Umoto ( SHIBUYA♡HACHI , Karl to Fushigi na Tō , Hachimitsu Suicide Machine film) directed the anime at IMAGICA Infos and Imageworks Studio . Taeko Miura ( Rent-A-Girlfriend sound production manager, Gakkō dewa Oshiete Kurenai Taisetsu na Koto ) was the sound director, Shin Kawamoto composed the music, Kazuya Takahashi ( Sword Art Online II , Tiger & Bunny the Movie: The Beginning 2nd key animator) was the production supervisor, and Usagiou was credited for animation production assistance.

The fantasy comedy manga tells the story of elves whose forest home had been burned down, and are now living ordinary lives in Kanagawa.

Source: Press release