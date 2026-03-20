One Piece's Chopper Supports Doctors Without Borders

“A small doctor with a big heart embarks on a humanitarian journey”

The One Piece franchise and humanitarian medical care charity Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières or MSF) announced on Friday that One Piece character Tony Tony Chopper is joining the organization as an official supporter. One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda personally drew an original illustration of Chopper sporting the MSF flag, and MSF added, “A new doctor has joined our team”:

Image via x.com ©Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha ©MSF

Image via x.com ©Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha ©CHOPPER's Friends ©MSF

MSF opened a dedicated website, which states, "A small doctor with a big heart embarks on a humanitarian journey." The site adds, “Tony Tony Chopper is joining MSF teams around the world as they endeavour to provide care to people living through crisis. We're seeing how communities rebuild after a natural disaster strikes, why families face difficulties reaching doctors, and what care looks like in times of conflict.”

The site features an original CHOPPER's short comic of Chopper learning about MSF. As of press time, One Piece , CHOPPER's , and MSF have not announced if the comic series will continue.