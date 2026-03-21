'100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You' Anime's 3rd Season Reveals July Debut in Video

New video previews voices for new heroines Chiyo Iin, Naddy

The staff for the television anime of Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa 's The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ( Kimi no koto ga Dai Dai Dai Dai Daisuki na 100-nin no Kanojo ) manga revealed on Saturday the anime's third season will debut in July. The staff also revealed a teaser video, which previews Rentarō Family's insert song "Hakobune: 100-nin Nottemo Daijōbu." The video also features the voices of new heroine characters Chiyo Iin and Naddy. The staff will reveal their voice actresses at the AnimeJapan 2026 event on March 28.

) is returning from directing the first two seasons at) is back in charge of the series scripts.) continues to design the characters.(Trytonelabo), andare also returning to compose the music at

The first season of the anime premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime with subtitles as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub.

The anime's second season premiered in January 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub.

Nakamura and Nozawa launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in December 2019 and it is ongoing. The manga is currently slowing down its pace due to Nozawa's maternity leave.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Aijo Rentaro tried and tried again, but after asking a hundred girls out on a date, he was rejected every single time. In desperation, he prays for guidance...only to be told by a god that his rejections were due to some cosmic error! Now the god is going to set things right by making sure that Aijo gets one hundred dates. Except, as things often do with gods, the dates come with a catch: one hundred girls are destined to be Aijo's soulmate, and unless he returns their feelings each and every time, they'll die in horrible accidents! Sure enough, girls start confessing their love to Aijo left and right. But how is he supposed to choose?! He doesn't want to kill anyone! When he looks at each potential soulmate, it feels like a bolt of lightning. Can someone really love a hundred other people? This hilarious romantic comedy takes the harem concept to a wild extreme!

Shueisha released the manga's 24th compiled book volume in December 2025. Seven Seas Entertainment released the 17th volume in English on March 17 and will release the 18th volume on June 23.

