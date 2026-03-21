Seoul City Government Launches Policy-Themed Webtoon

4-chapter series follows Seo-yoon Kim as she prepares for major company project titled “Future City Competition"

Image via Kakao Page's website © Seoul City Government

The Seoul city government released a new webtoon titled Seoul, Riding Dreams on March 18 via Kakao Page , showcasing city policies through a narrative format.

The four-chapter series follows Seo-yoon Kim, an architectural design team lead, as she prepares for a major company project titled the “Future City Competition.” The story integrates various Seoul city policies into its plot, including late-night and early-morning bus services, autonomous night buses, safety alert systems, and public support programs.

Featured initiatives include the “Dawn Companion Bus,” “Late-Night Autonomous Bus,” safety beacon lights, and the “Ansim-e App,” as well as the “Hello Loneliness 120” support service.

The project builds on the city's previous policy-based webtoons, including Seoul Parenting Level Up and Seoul Youth Level Up, both of which surpassed one million views. Another title, Seoul Middle-Age Level Up: Spring Again, recorded 1.24 million views.

The webtoon is drawn by Beginning of Second Act, Yoon Kim, and What The Hell.

Source: YNA (Jae-ha Hwang)