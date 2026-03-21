Live-Action Film Trilogy Prequel to Inside Men Set for Production Following Years of Development Changes

Previously planned live-action series adaptation underwent multiple revisions, including casting changes, shift in format

Image via Showbox's website © Showbox

A new live-action film trilogy based on the webtoon Inside Men is in development, reimagining the story as a prequel that explores the origins of the power network depicted in the original work.

The project will consist of three films set in the late 1980s, focusing on the early formation of a cartel built around media, capital, and political power. The original webtoon-based live-action movie Inside Men became the highest-grossing R-rated film in South Korean history at the time when it opened in 2015.

The trilogy will be co-directed by Min-beom Kim, who previously worked as an assistant director on 12.12: The Day and The Flu, and Jin-seok Kim, who contributed to the Disney+ series Made in Korea and served as assistant director on Harbin.

The screenplay is written by Ki-chul Lee (The Thieves, Assassination), with adaptation by Hyo-seok Kim (The Devil's Deal), aiming to deliver a tightly paced narrative with strong dramatic structure.

Production is being led by Hive Media Corp, known for films such as 12.12: The Day, Harbin, and Deliver Us from Evil; alongside co-producer SLL, which has backed projects including The Roundup series and Netflix 's All of Us Are Dead.

The project has been in pre-production since last year, with plans to film Parts 1 and 2 back-to-back this year, followed by Part 3 next year. Filming is expected to begin in the first half of 2026 once casting is finalized.

The new trilogy follows a series of development changes for the Inside Men franchise. A previously planned live-action series adaptation underwent multiple revisions, including casting changes and a shift in format, reflecting broader efforts to reshape the IP for a new generation.

With the trilogy, the franchise is now pivoting toward a large-scale cinematic expansion, positioning Inside Men as a multi-film project centered on the origins of its central power structure.

Based on the unfinished webtoon created by Tae-ho Yoon, who is known for webtoons like Yahoo and Misaeng: Incomplete Life, Inside Men was previously adapted into the 2015 hit film of the same name.

The story follows a network of powerful figures—a presidential candidate, a corporate tycoon, and a media strategist—entangled in deep political corruption and backdoor dealings. A small-time enforcer who once served them becomes a scapegoat after a secret slush fund scheme is exposed, leaving him broken and seeking revenge.

Meanwhile, an ambitious prosecutor with no influential background gets a rare chance to take down the country's biggest corruption ring, only to have his investigation derailed. As the two men's paths collide, each driven by his own sense of justice and ambition, a dangerous power struggle unfolds beneath the surface of politics, money, and the media.

Source: Sports Dong-A (Yoon-na Choi)