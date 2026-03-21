Medalist Anime Film Reveals Visual, Teaser Video

Film taking place after TV anime's 2nd season opens in 2027

Kadokawa revealed an "ultra teaser" visual and an "ultra teaser" promotional video on Sunday for the upcoming anime film based on Tsurumaikada 's Olympic ice-skating manga Medalist .

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©つるまいかだ・講談社/メダリスト製作委員会

The film will tell a story set after the end of the television anime's second season, and will open in 2027.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan on the "NUMAnimation" programming block on TV Asahi and 23 affiliated channels in January 2025. Disney+ streamed the anime.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©つるまいかだ・講談社／メダリスト製作委員会

TV Asahi

Disney+

The second season debuted on January 24 on the "NUMAnimation" programming block onand 23 other affiliates channels, and ended on Sunday.is streaming the anime in the U.S., andis streaming the anime in other countries and territories.

The second season featured returning cast and staff. The first season's 3DCG environment supervisor Hazuki Nakamura was the art director for the new season, replacing Yōko Nakao . Kentaro Kashiwagi , the first season's 3DCG composite supervisor, was the second season's compositing director of photography, replacing Shin'ichi Komeya . Girl group HANA performed the opening theme song "Cold Night," and Conton Candy performed the ending theme song "Rookies."

Japanese figure skater Rika Hongo took part in the anime's motion capture filming alongside the first season's Akiko Suzuki .

Former Olympic skater Akiko Suzuki (returning for the second season) choreographed the skating routines in the first season of the anime, in collaboration with retired figure skater Yuhana Yokoi and active competitive figure skater Hinano Isobe.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Tsukasa, whose dreams were crushed. Inori, left to fend for herself. These two share a dream...and their tenacity may be the only thing that sees them through. Their destination? The ice...on the world's stage!

Tsurumaikada launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in May 2020. Kodansha published the 14th compiled book volume on January 22.

The manga won in the Best General Manga category of the 68th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2023. The manga won Best General Manga at Kodansha 's 48th annual Manga Awards in May 2024.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.