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Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 9-15

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Monster Hunter Stories 3 Switch 2 version debuts at #2, PS5 version at #3

Japan's Game Ranking: March 9-15

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSw 2 Pokémon Pokopia Nintendo March 5 117,029 658,400
2NSw 2 Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection CAPCOM March 13 37,718 37,718
3PS5 Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection CAPCOM March 13 17,188 17,188
4PS5 Resident Evil requiem (Biohazard requiem) CAPCOM February 27 12,787 191,619
5PS5 Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake Koei Tecmo Games March 12 12,115 12,115
6NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5, 2025 8,280 2,865,062
7NSw 2Mario Tennis Fever Nintendo February 12 7,311 83,142
8NSw 2 Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake Koei Tecmo Games March 12 6,436 6,436
9NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,038 8,402,335
10NSw 2Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo January 15 4,535 88,130
11NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 4,324 4,168,713
12NSwDragon Quest VII Reimagined Square Enix February 5 3,820 240,564
13NSw 2Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 3,753 1,102,780
14NSw 2Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Square Enix February 5 3,127 211,491
15NSw 2Resident Evil requiem (Biohazard requiem) CAPCOM February 27 3,034 48,389
16NSw 2Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Nintendo July 24, 2025 3,026 178,079
17NSwPokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 2,976 1,626,396
18NSw 2Kirby Air Riders Nintendo November 20, 2025 2,575 512,588
19NSw 2Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13, 2025 2,468 283,877
20NSwSuper Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 2,424 1,494,086

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 2-8
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