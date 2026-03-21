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Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 9-15
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Monster Hunter Stories 3 Switch 2 version debuts at #2, PS5 version at #3
Japan's Game Ranking: March 9-15
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Pokopia
|Nintendo
|March 5
|117,029
|658,400
|2
|NSw 2
|Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
|CAPCOM
|March 13
|37,718
|37,718
|3
|PS5
|Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
|CAPCOM
|March 13
|17,188
|17,188
|4
|PS5
|Resident Evil requiem (Biohazard requiem)
|CAPCOM
|February 27
|12,787
|191,619
|5
|PS5
|Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 12
|12,115
|12,115
|6
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2025
|8,280
|2,865,062
|7
|NSw 2
|Mario Tennis Fever
|Nintendo
|February 12
|7,311
|83,142
|8
|NSw 2
|Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 12
|6,436
|6,436
|9
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,038
|8,402,335
|10
|NSw 2
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|January 15
|4,535
|88,130
|11
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|4,324
|4,168,713
|12
|NSw
|Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
|Square Enix
|February 5
|3,820
|240,564
|13
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|3,753
|1,102,780
|14
|NSw 2
|Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
|Square Enix
|February 5
|3,127
|211,491
|15
|NSw 2
|Resident Evil requiem (Biohazard requiem)
|CAPCOM
|February 27
|3,034
|48,389
|16
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV
|Nintendo
|July 24, 2025
|3,026
|178,079
|17
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|2,976
|1,626,396
|18
|NSw 2
|Kirby Air Riders
|Nintendo
|November 20, 2025
|2,575
|512,588
|19
|NSw 2
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13, 2025
|2,468
|283,877
|20
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|2,424
|1,494,086
Source: Famitsu