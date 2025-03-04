Emi Ishikawa Draws Manga Adaptation of Urban Myth Dissolution Center Paranormal Game

Ishikawa previously illustrated manga adaptation of Poppy's Playtime game

Emi Ishikawa announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Monday that she will launch a manga adaptation of Hakababunko and Shueisha Game's Urban Myth Dissolution Center game in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine's May issue.

Image via Emi Ishikawa's X/Twitter account © Emi Ishikawa, Hakababunko, Shueisha Games, Shueisha

The game launched for PC via Steam on February 12. The game's Steam page describes the story:

The Urban Myth Dissolution Center – your one-stop solution for dissolving and dealing with cursed relics, monstrous oddities, and dimensional anomalies! Take on cases revolving around urban myths as Azami Fukurai, the heroine, under the supervision of Ayumu Meguriya, Level S psychic and Center Director...

Ishikawa launched a manga adaptation of Mob Entertainment's Poppy's Playtime game titled Poppy Playtime Forever ~Shinobi Yoru Ashioto~ in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine in July 2024.

Ishikawa's original Zekkyō Gakkyū manga follows a ghost girl named Yomi as she tells the reader various scary stories. Ishikawa began publishing the series in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine in 2008, and the company published the 20th and final compiled book volume in Japan in March 2015. Ishikawa then launched the Zekkyō Gakkyū: Tensei series in Ribon in June 2015.

The manga inspired two short anime specials that both aired on the Oha-Suta variety program in 2016. The manga received a "vomic" (voice + comic) video in 2010, a three-episode series of anime shorts that aired in 2012 inside the Oha-Suta morning variety program, and a live-action film that opened in Japan in June 2013.