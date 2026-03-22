Magical Girl Raising Project restart Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Opening Theme

Series debuts this fall

The staff for the television anime of Asari Endō 's Magical Girl Raising Project Restart light novel series unveiled the anime's second promotional video on Saturday. The video previews the opening theme song.

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The anime will debut this fall, and will star:

Nao Tōyama returns from the original anime as Snow White.

Hiroyuki Hashimoto returns from the first Magical Girl Raising Project anime as the director. Takao Yoshioka is returning to write the script. Masako Itou ( Magical Girl Raising Project SD character designer) is designing the characters for the new anime based on original designs by Maruino . Satoki Iida is returning as sound director. Synergy SP is the new animation studio, replacing Lerche that animated the previous Magical Girl Raising Project anime. Minori Chihara performs the anime's opening theme song "No tears here." Daisy×Daisy performs the ending theme song "ReMind."

The first 12-episode Magical Girl Raising Project anime premiered in Japan on the AT-X channel in October 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Endō's Mahō Shōjo Ikusei Keikaku light novel series is set in a world where a social game called The Magical Girl Raising Project allows one in tens of thousands of people to be a "magical girl" — possessing extraordinary physical capabilities and looks, as well as special magical powers that set them apart from the rest of the human race. But one day, in a district containing 16 magical girls, the administration announces that it must halve the number of magical girls to solve the problem of magical energy. At first, the 16 magical girls race to collect more "magical candy" than their competitors, but the rules quickly become twisted, and it quickly becomes a murderous battle for survival among them.

Endō launched the original light novel series through Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! Bunko imprint in June 2012, and Takarajimasha published the 18th volume in November 2023. The second and third light novel volumes, published in November and December 2012, cover the "Restart" arc. Yen Press began publishing the novel series in English in June 2017.

Nori-Senbei launched the manga adaptation of the "Restart" arc in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comp Ace magazine in 2016, and Kadokawa published one volume in September 2016.

Source: Magical Girl Raising Project Restart anime's X/Twitter account via Ota-Suke

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