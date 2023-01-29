Magical Girl Raising Project Restart Light Novel Volumes Get Anime

A stage reading in the Magical Girl Raising Project franchise announced on Sunday that an anime adaptation of Asari Endō 's Magical Girl Raising Project Restart light novel volumes has been green-lit. Hiroyuki Hashimoto reported on Twitter that he will return from the first Magical Girl Raising Project anime as the director. The franchise 's Twitter account also teased that various initiatives are in the works for "Project restart."

Asari Endō 's Mahō Shōjo Ikusei Keikaku light novel series is set in a world where a social game called The Magical Girl Raising Project allows one in tens of thousands of people to be a "magical girl" — possessing extraordinary physical capabilities and looks, as well as special magical powers that set them apart from the rest of the human race. But one day, in a district containing 16 magical girls, the administration announces that it must halve the number of magical girls to solve the problem of magical energy. At first, the 16 magical girls race to collect more "magical candy" than their competitors, but the rules quickly become twisted, and it quickly becomes a murderous battle for survival among them.

The second and third Magical Girl Raising Project light novel volumes cover the "Restart" arc. Nori-Senbei launched the manga adaptation of the arc in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comp Ace magazine in 2016, and Kadokawa published one volume in September 2016.

The first 12-episode Magical Girl Raising Project anime premiered in Japan on the AT-X channel on October 1, 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Yen Press began publishing the original novel series in June 2017.