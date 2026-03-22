29th Ojarumaru Anime Series' Visual Reveals Kiyoshi Hikawa as Story Character

NHK unveiled a new visual for the 29th series of the Ojarumaru ( Prince Mackaroo ) anime on Monday. The visual reveals that singer Kiyoshi Hikawa will appear as a character in the anime (seen leftmost in visual below).

Image via Comic Natalie ©犬丸りん・NHK・NEP

In addition, NHK revealed that this animated portrayal of Hikawa (also seen in character visuals below) will also appear as a character in the anime's credits sequence for the new anime. Hikawa is performing the anime's new ending theme song "Tabi Degozansu Ojarumaru " (It's a Journey, Ojarumaru ).

Image via Comic Natalie ©犬丸りん・NHK・NEP

Image via Comic Natalie ©犬丸りん・NHK・NEP

The show's 29th series will premiere on March 30.

The 28th series premiered on March 31, 2025. Hiromi Gō performed the series' ending theme song "GO! de Ojaru."

The Ojarumaru series centers on a Heian era prince who travels to the Enma world and steals King Enma's scepter. He makes his escape by accidentally arriving in the present day, in Moonlight Town. Ojarumaru befriends the town's residents as he escapes the minions that King Enma sends after him to retrieve his scepter.

Ojarumaru began with a manga series by Rin Inumaru that ran in Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine. The anime series launched in 1998. The franchise inspired a live-action special in 2017.

Sources: NHK, Comic Natalie