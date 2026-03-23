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Netflix Unveils Main Trailer, Poster for Live-Action Bloodhounds Season 2
posted on by Wonhee Cho
Netflix released the main trailer for the second season of Bloodhounds on March 19, teasing a new and more dangerous threat facing its central characters. The new season will debut worldwide on April 3.
The trailer introduces Baek-jeong, the ruthless operator behind a global underground boxing league known as “IKFC.” As fighters clash under his control, betting stakes surge alongside the brutality of each match. Seeking to expand his empire, Baek-jeong targets Gun-woo—now a rising star in the boxing world—offering him 10 billion won for a single fight.
When Gun-woo refuses, the conflict escalates as Baek-jeong turns his attention toward both him and Woo-jin. Faced with mounting danger and determined to protect those around them, the duo prepares to enter another life-or-death battle, signaling a higher-stakes continuation of the series' action-driven narrative.
The first season, released in 2023, drew global attention with its intense hand-to-hand action and story of two fighters taking on the ruthless world of illegal lending. Season 2 expands that premise beyond loan sharks into a much larger criminal network, promising bigger stakes and more explosive action.
Bloodhounds is based on the webtoon of the same name.
The English version of Bloodhounds is available on WEBTOON. Jeong Chan draws the series.