Netflix Unveils Main Trailer, Poster for Live-Action Bloodhounds Season 2

Trailer introduces Baek-jeong, ruthless operator behind global underground boxing league

Image via Netflix Korea's X/Twitter account © Netflix

Netflix released the main trailer for the second season of Bloodhounds on March 19, teasing a new and more dangerous threat facing its central characters. The new season will debut worldwide on April 3.

The trailer introduces Baek-jeong, the ruthless operator behind a global underground boxing league known as “IKFC.” As fighters clash under his control, betting stakes surge alongside the brutality of each match. Seeking to expand his empire, Baek-jeong targets Gun-woo—now a rising star in the boxing world—offering him 10 billion won for a single fight.

When Gun-woo refuses, the conflict escalates as Baek-jeong turns his attention toward both him and Woo-jin. Faced with mounting danger and determined to protect those around them, the duo prepares to enter another life-or-death battle, signaling a higher-stakes continuation of the series' action-driven narrative.

The first season, released in 2023, drew global attention with its intense hand-to-hand action and story of two fighters taking on the ruthless world of illegal lending. Season 2 expands that premise beyond loan sharks into a much larger criminal network, promising bigger stakes and more explosive action.

Bloodhounds is based on the webtoon of the same name.

The English version of Bloodhounds is available on WEBTOON . Jeong Chan draws the series.