Bloodhounds, Live-Action Adaptation of Webtoon, is Coming Back for Season 2 With K-Pop Star Rain

Netflix has confirmed the production of Bloodhounds Season 2, the series about boxers taking on the criminal underworld. Netflix announced on Thursday that Do-hwan Woo and Sang-yi Lee would reprise their roles as Geon-woo and Woo-jin, respectively.

Season 2 will feature a new addition to the cast: singer-turned-actor Ji-hoon Jung (Rain), who will play Baek Jeong, a key figure in an illegal boxing league and the season's primary villain. This marks Ji-hoon Jung's first role as an antagonist in his 20-year acting career, drawing significant attention.

While Season 1 focused on young boxers Geon-woo and Woo-jin fighting against illegal loan sharks, the new season will depict their battle to dismantle an illegal boxing league. The first live-action season debuted on Netflix in June 2023.

Bloodhounds is based on the webtoon of the same name.

The English version of Bloodhounds is available on WEBTOON ENTERTAINMENT. Jeong Chan draws the series.

