Netflix Reveals Release Date, Teaser for Live-Action Bloodhounds Season 2

Gun-woo, Woo-jin face new threat in a global underground boxing league driven by money, violence

Image via Netflix's website © Netflix

Netflix revealed on Wednesday the release date and first teaser video for Season 2 of its webtoon-based live-action series Bloodhounds, confirming that the new season will premiere worldwide on April 3.

Bloodhounds Season 2 follows Gun-woo and Woo-jin, the two young boxers who previously defeated a brutal illegal loan shark organization. This time, the duo faces a new threat: a global underground boxing league driven by money and violence.

The first season, released in 2023, drew global attention with its intense hand-to-hand action and story of two fighters taking on the ruthless world of illegal lending. Season 2 expands that premise beyond loan sharks into a much larger criminal network, promising bigger stakes and more explosive action.

Alongside the release date announcement, Netflix unveiled a teaser poster and teaser trailer hinting at the story ahead.

The teaser trailer also offers a glimpse of the characters' new circumstances. After defeating the illegal lenders in Season 1, Gun-woo begins pursuing his dream of becoming a boxing champion. Woo-jin remains by his side as a coach, and the two continue to train and fight together.

Ji-hoon Jung (Rain) joins the cast as Baek-jeong, a ruthless figure who dominates an underground global boxing league. Unlike legitimate competitions, the league is ruled entirely by money and violence, where even boxing champions are brutally destroyed.

Bloodhounds is based on the webtoon of the same name.

The English version of Bloodhounds is available on WEBTOON . Jeong Chan draws the series.