Crunchyroll Streams Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer! Anime's English Dub; Reveals Cast, Staff
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The English dub cast members are:
- Aiden Call as Lloyd
- Madeleine Morris as young Lloyd
- Lisette Monique Diaz as Yui
- Reagan Murdock as Daggas
- Jessie James Grelle as Cross
- Jennifer AuBuchon as Silica
- Landon McDonald as Abel
- Kyle Igneczi as Allen
- Abigail Blythe as Claire
- Aaron Dismuke as Galland
- T.J. Anthony as Grist
- Lexi Nieto as Klum
- Katie Wetch as Merlin
- Julie Shields as Lily
- Celeste Perez as Lina
- Kelly Greenshield as Lowen
- Kelsey Cruz as Lulu
- Rebecca Chiara Marano as Lynn
- Josh Putnam as Michelle
- Izzi Raine as Miiya
- Hannah Magers as Sheena
- Rebecca Danae as Silvie
- Kieran Flitton as Sybil
- Grant Paulsen as Therion
- Derick Snow as Thor
- Sean Hennigan as Urgo
- Nic Hamill as Will
- R Bruce Elliott as Weapon Shop Owner
- Mikaela Krantz as Female Noble
- Jack Broadbent as Demon Lord
The English dub staff members include:
- Voice Director: Jerry Jewell
- Producer: Susie Nixon
- Adaptation: Christian Thorsen
- Mixer: Neal Malley
- Engineer: Noah Whitehead
Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:
“We don't need a useless white mage.”
Lloyd is a white mage who was unexpectedly banished from the hero's party. As he was lost and uncertain, he happened to cross paths with an S-rank adventurer party in need of a white mage, so he joined them on their quest. Little did anyone know at the time that the hero's party would fall apart and Lloyd would rise to fame.
This is a story about an unmatched support magic user, who believes himself to be ordinary, becoming an unstoppable adventurer.
The anime streamed in advance on the d Anime Store and ABEMA streaming services on July 5, 2025 before it aired on the Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS Fuji channels on July 10. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.
Suigetsu debuted the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in March 2020. Futabasha began publishing the light novels with illustrations by DeeCHA in November 2020, it released the eighth volume in June 2025.
Wasabi Mukuno launched a manga adaptation on Futabasha's Gaugau Monster website in January 2021. Futabasha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on November 28.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)