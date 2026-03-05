Is the order a rabbit? Anime Film Unveils Title

The official website for the new Is the order a rabbit? anime film revealed a new teaser visual and the film's title Gekijōban Gochūmon wa Usagi Desu ka? ~We Are Family!~ ( Is the order a rabbit? The Movie: We Are Family! ) , on Thursday.

The franchise confirmed on December 25 that the new anime production is a movie and revealed the first teaser visual, main staff, and returning cast members.

The film will star:

Is the order a rabbit? second season director Hiroyuki Hashimoto is the film's chief director. Tensho ( Is the order a rabbit? season 2 unit director, Azur Lane , The Eden of Grisaia ) is directing the film at Bibury Animation Studio and is also writing the screenplay, Munenori Nawa ( Hello!! KINMOZA series, Kinmoza!: Pretty Days! (special) is the assistant director, and Akane Yano ( The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You , Star Detective Precure! , Prima Doll ) is designing the characters.

The Is the order a rabbit? first anime season premiered in Japan in April 2014, and the second season premiered in October 2015. Gochūmon wa Usagi Desu ka?? Dear My Sister , a new special episode for the anime, opened in 40 theaters in Japan in November 2017. The third season premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the seasons as they aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks released the seasons on home video in North America.

Koi launched the original manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine in 2011. In Koi's original four-panel manga, the main character Cocoa (a pun of “hot Cocoa”) arrives at the café Rabbit House one day, excited for rabbits. She actually all but lives in that café. She meets lots of different girls there, including a tiny and cool girl named Chino (from “cappucino”), a tough and soldier-esque girl named Rize (“Thé des Alizés” tea), a spacey and quintessentially Japanese girl named Chiya (“Uji matcha” tea), and the ordinary but dignified Sharo (“Kilimanjaro” coffee).