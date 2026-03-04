Ayaka Katayama's Fungus and Iron Manga Gets TV Anime

Dystopian sci-fi manga launched in 2021

A website opened on Wednesday to announce the television anime adaptation of Ayaka Katayama 's Fungus and Iron ( Kin to Tetsu ) manga, and also revealed a teaser visual.





Katayama also drew an illustration to celebrate the anime announcement:

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Fungus and Iron digitally, and it describes the manga:

Dante's life on Amigasa seemed normal enough to him, even though everyone around him called him an oddball. But when a chance meeting with a young woman named Aoi changes everything, Dante can no longer sit idly by...unless, of course, he is made to!

Katayama launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in March 2021. The manga went on hiatus in August 2021 when Katayama began her maternity leave. It then resumed serialization in March 2022. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in July 2021, and the eighth volume on October 9. Kodansha USA released the eighth volume in English digitally on February 24.