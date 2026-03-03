Magical Girl Witch Trials Game Gets Switch Release in Japan on July 9

Visual novel debuted in July 2025 for PC

Acacia and Re,AER revealed in a new trailer during Nintendo 's Japanese Indie World Showcase stream on Wednesday that their Magical Girl Witch Trials visual novel will get a Nintendo Switch release in Japan on July 9.

The Steam page for the game describes the story:

Thirteen girls awaken, only to find themselves in a prison. What awaits them: a Witch Trial. Help them prepare for the trial by exploring the prison in order to find the witch hidden amongst them. Find the witch, learn what kind of magic she holds, dispel the lies, and prepare for the execution.

The game originally launched for PC via Steam in Japanese in July 2025.

The developer announced in an interview with Famitsu in November plans to release a North American expansion for the game.