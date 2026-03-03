WEBTOON Launches Mickey & Friends x Formula 1 Comic Series

Story follows Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy as they support racing team in crisis

WEBTOON Entertainment and The Walt Disney Company have announced last Thursday their partnership to launch an original vertical comic series tied to the 2026 Formula 1 season. The series titled Mickey X Formula 1 Racing to the Top! will debut on March 6 during the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, and it will run exclusively on WEBTOON 's global platforms throughout the 2026 race calendar. New episodes will launch in conjunction with each Grand Prix weekend.

Image via Walt Disney Company's Website © Disney

Mickey X Formula 1 Racing to the Top! follows Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy as they support a racing team in crisis. The story blends the teamwork and competitive intensity of Formula 1 with Disney's established character dynamics.

The project is part of Disney and Formula 1's ongoing multi-year "Fuel the Magic" collaboration, which combines racing culture with character-driven storytelling and themed fan experiences at race events worldwide. The 2026 campaign will begin in Melbourne before expanding to additional stops, including the Chinese Grand Prix.

The collaboration also coincides with new global licensed merchandise launches for the 2026 race season, including products from Disney Store, Gentle Monster, and additional trackside collections.