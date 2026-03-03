Eren the Southpaw Anime's Video Previews Theme Songs

The official website for the television anime of Kappi and nifuni 's Hidarikiki no Eren ( Eren the Southpaw ) manga began streaming the main promotional video for the anime on Tuesday. The video reveals and previews both the anime's opening theme song "Funkin' Beautiful feat. ZORN " by ALI , and the ending theme song "New Walk" by Ima Murasaki.

In addition,'swebsite debuted a new serialization for the manga. The new story is set in 2026, and involves a new "competition" in the Meguro Advertising Agency. The manga will have a new 25th compiled book volume that will ship on May 1.

Image via Eren the Southpaw anime's website ©かっぴー/アニメ「左ききのエレン」製作委員会

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo on April 7. The series' first three episodes will have a limited one-week theater screening in Japan starting on March 27.

The anime will star:

Shōya Chiba as Koichi Asakura

Yumi Uchiyama as Eren Yamagishi

Yui Ishikawa as Sayuri Katō

Akira Sekine as Akari Kishi

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Yūsuke Kamiya

Yurina Amami as Yurina Mitsuhashi

Kōji Yusa as Hajime Yanagi

Distribution company GAGA streamed the anime's teaser video and describes the story:

Halfway through high school, everyone begins to seriously consider their future. Koichi Asakura, who aspires to attend an art school to become a designer, is shocked one day by graffiti scrawled on the wall of an art museum. The artist is Ellen Yamagishi, a left-handed high school student whose talents have been suppressed since a certain incident.

The two eventually come to recognize each other through drawing, and Koichi embarks on his path to becoming a designer, while Ellen embarks on her path to becoming a painter.

Toshimasa Suzuki ( Fafner: Heaven and Earth film, Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne two seasons, RWBY: Ice Queendom ) is directing the anime at Production I.G and Signal.MD . Taku Kishimoto ( BLUE LOCK two seasons, Haikyu!! series, Moriarty the Patriot ) is in charge of series scripts, and Takayuki Gotō ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex: Solid State Society film character designer and chief animation director, Parappa the Rapper ) is the animation character designer. Yuka Fukuchi and Akane Tamai (both Shinkalion Change the World and Platinum End episode animation directors) are designing the characters and are also the chief animation directors.

Additional staff includes:

Kappi debuted the manga on the cakes web manga service in March 2016. Kappi then launched a remake with art by nifuni on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in October 2017. The manga ended in October 2022, and it got an extra chapter that December. Shueisha also published the manga's 23rd and 24th compiled book volumes, the latter being its final, that December.

The manga inspired a live-action series in October 2019.