Interest
Gundam Franchise Teases Collaboration with Hololive Productions
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Will the VTuber's become mobile suits or Gundam pilots?
The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise teased on Monday that a "Special Collaboration Project" is launching with Hololive Productions. The franchise will appear at the hololive SUPER EXPO 2026 event with a booth, where it will distribute "logo stickers." The account shared a five-second teaser.
The hololive SUPER EXPO 2026 event will take place in conjunction with hololive 7th fes Ridin' on Dreams at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Halls 1-8 and Makuhari Event Hall on March 6-8.
