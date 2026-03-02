Interest
Gundam Franchise Teases Collaboration with Hololive Productions

Will the VTuber's become mobile suits or Gundam pilots?

The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise teased on Monday that a "Special Collaboration Project" is launching with Hololive Productions. The franchise will appear at the hololive SUPER EXPO 2026 event with a booth, where it will distribute "logo stickers." The account shared a five-second teaser.

gundam-hololive
Image via Gundam Info's X/Twitter account
©SOTSU・SUNRISE ©COVER

The hololive SUPER EXPO 2026 event will take place in conjunction with hololive 7th fes Ridin' on Dreams at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Halls 1-8 and Makuhari Event Hall on March 6-8.

Source: Gundam.info's X/Twitter account via Yaraon!

