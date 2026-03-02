Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Game Gets PS5, Xbox Series X|S Versions

New editions launch on May 28

Image courtesy of Marvellous USA © 2025 Marvelous Inc.

Marvelous USA announced on Monday that the Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar remake game will get releases for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 28. The release will include all post-launch updates.

The game will have a Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the “Trunk of Transformation” cosmetic DLC, and a Super Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the DLC along with a digital artbook and soundtrack. All versions will include the “Cow Set” cosmetic DLC as a purchase bonus. There will also be a standard physical edition for PS5.

The game launched for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam on August 27.

The company describes the game:

Zephyr Town's bazaar was once one of the grandest in the world, drawing customers and peddlers from all four corners of the globe. These days, though, the bazaar has more tumbleweeds than customers. It's up to Zephyr Town's newest resident to turn its fortunes around! Players will raise animals, harvest crops, craft rare delicacies, then sell wares at their very own stall in the bazaar. As the bazaar business grows, new goods and services will arrive, which players can use to improve their farm. Help return prosperity to the bazaar, settle down for a cozy life and start a family, and Zephyr Town is sure to thrive once again!

The game originally launched for the Nintendo DS in Japan in 2008. Natsume released it in English under the title Harvest Moon DS: Grand Bazaar in 2010.

The game is one of two new Story of Seasons games that Marvelous is planning, with one being a single player game, and the other being a multiplayer game.

XSEED Games released Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life , a remake of the Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life game, in the West in June 2023 for Switch, PS5, Xbox X|S, and PC via Steam .

Publisher Natsume previously released the games under the Harvest Moon franchise title. XSEED Games took over releasing the franchise in 2015, and it cannot use Natsume's Harvest Moon title.

Source: Press release