Complex Age's Yui Sakuma Launches New Manga on April 1

Watashi-tachi ga Mita Mono wa manga tells "countryside horror" story set in 2010

The April issue of Kodansha 's Be Love magazine revealed on Sunday that Yui Sakuma will launch a new manga titled Watashi-tachi ga Mita Mono wa (What We Saw) in the magazine's next issue on April 1. The manga will have a color opening page. The magazine describes the manga as a "countryside horror" story set in 2010, in a certain town in a certain N-prefecture where incidents are occuring that many suspect are either a curse or misfortune.

Image via Be Love's website © Kodansha

Kodansha USA Publishing released Sakuma's Complex Age manga in English. Sakuma published an earlier one-shot of the manga in Morning in May 2013, and the one-shot won a Tetsuya Chiba award in 2013. Sakuma then launched a serialized version in the same magazine May 2014. The manga ended in June 2015.

Sakuma's Thunderbolt Fantasy manga — the adaptation of Nitroplus , Good Smile Company , and Taiwanese company Pili's Thunderbolt Fantasy: Tōriken Kōki puppet television series — launched in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in July 2016, and ended in April 2017 with four volumes. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga in two omnibus volumes.

Sakuma launched the manga adaptation of Shusui Hazuki 's Reincarnation of the Unrivalled Time Mage: The Underachiever at the Magic Academy Turns Out to Be the Strongest Mage Who Controls Time! ( Toki Tsukai Majutsushi no Tensei Musō: Majutsu Gakuin no Rettō-sei, Jitsuwa Saikyō no Jikan-kei Majutsu Shideshita ) light novel series on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in October 2020. The manga ended with its sixth and final volume in June 2024. Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global publishes the manga digitally in English. The manga is also available on Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global Store.

Source: Be Love April issue and website

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.