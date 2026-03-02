Keiko Suenobu Launches Manga About Compulsive Gambling on April 1

New manga is titled Addict

The April issue of Kodansha 's Be Love magazine revealed on Sunday that Keiko Suenobu will launch a new manga titled Addict in the magazine's next issue on April 1. The manga will have a color opening page, and will feature on the issue's front cover. The manga's story begins when a beautiful lady named Arisa becomes attracted to gambling due to her boyfriend. Before long, she is wrapped up in lies and debt, excusing her behavior and saying "I can stop anytime I want to." A couples counselor from America named Haruka Tsunagi will expose it all.

Suenobu launched the Life 2: Giver/Taker manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in June 2016, and ended it in October 2018. Kodansha published six compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga inspired a live-action show adaptation in January.

The 20-volume Life manga ran in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine from 2002-2009, and it won the Kodansha Manga Award in the shōjo category in 2006. Tokyopop published nine volumes of the series before it shut down its North American publishing division in 2011. The manga inspired a live-action television series in 2007.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed both Life and Life 2: Giver/Taker .

Vertical published all six volumes of Suenobu's Limit manga in 2012-2013. Limit also received a live-action television series in 2013.