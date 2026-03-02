Writer Gorogoromikan, Artist Mitsuki Sakumoto Launch New Manga on March 20

Shi ni Modori no Hōseki Hime wa Nidome no Jinsei wo Ōka suru follows princess who turns her bodily fluids into "jewels"

The April issue of Coamix 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine revealed on February 25 that writer Gorogoromikan and artist Mitsuki Sakumoto will launch a new manga titled Shi ni Modori no Hōseki Hime wa Nidome no Jinsei wo Ōka suru (The Jewel Princess Who Returned from the Dead Celebrates Her Second Life) on Coamix 's Comic Zenon website on March 20.

The manga centers on Lucia Stearon, a princess who possesses a special physical characteristic that transforms her bodily fluids into "jewels." Lucia has dedicated her sweat, tears, and even blood to her country since she was a child. But on the night of her wedding, she is poisoned by none other than the prince she married. Lucia miraculously wakes up, but finds herself back in time six months before her wedding.

© Yukiya Kamikawa, Gorogoromikan, COMPASS Inc.

Yukiya Kamikawa digitally launched the manga adaptation of Gorogoromikan 's original web novel series The Princess of Blue Roses ( Ao Bara no Hime , image right) in April 2021. The manga ended in its second compiled book volume in May 2022. Comikey and Manga Planet both released the manga in English digitally. Gorogoromikan had been serializing the novel on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website since December 2019.

Sakumoto's Gomenne Occult Asobasete? manga ran on the Comic Zenon website from February to October 2024. Coamix published two compiled book volumes of the manga.



