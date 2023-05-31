Manga Planet Licenses Beneath the Mask, The Princess of Blue Roses Manga

Manga Planet announced on Wednesday that it has licensed two shojo manga titles from COMPASS Inc.

© Neneko Kobato, En Nekokawa, COMPASS Inc.

My Engagement Was Called Off Under False Accusations, but Who Ever Said My Face Was Ugly Beneath the Mask?

Mi ni Oboenonai Riyū de Konyakuhaki saremashita Keredo, Kamen no Shita ga Minikui da nante, Ittai Dare ga Itta no Kashira?

Title:Authors: Neneko Kobato, En NekokawaSummary: The refined daughter of a duke strikes back against the bizarre charges put on her...with the help of her dear brother, of course!

Catia has always hid her face under a mask during her days at the academy. Now, right in the middle of the graduation party, her fiancé the First Prince calls off their engagement, accusing her of being as mean-hearted as her ugly appearance.

But he should've thought twice, because after all, who ever said beneath the mask was an ugly face?

© Yukiya Kamikawa, Gorogoromikan, COMPASS Inc.

Ao Bara no Hime

Title:Authors:Summary: On the day of her execution, Vyaria wakes up to find time has reversed itself, making her seven years old again. Thinking of the events of her future, she is truly traumatized.

Her first marriage to King Cain had been a cold and unhappy one. Each time she made an attempt to get closer to him, she had been faced with rejection, and the sudden appearance of a girl from another dimension had only increased Cain's hostility towards Vyaria. Behind her back, everyone had called her the “Blue Rose Princess,” after the flower that symbolizes unattainable wishes.

Knowing she would eventually be sentenced to death by her own husband, Vyaria is terrified when she is once again united with the young Cain. Is everything going to repeat itself? Is there really nothing she could do to change the future?

As scared as she is, Vyaria vows to fight against her cruel fate in this second chance at life…!



Comikey has also added both manga.

Manga Planet will announce the release date of the two manga series at a later date.

The Manga Planet and futekiya manga subscription services are combining their libraries into a single service under the Manga Planet brand in spring 2023. The company will launch an Android and iOS application for the new combined service in summer 2023.

Source: Press release