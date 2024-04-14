Yui Sakuma's Reincarnation of the Unrivalled Time Mage Manga Listed as Ending in 6th Volume

© Shusui Hazuki, Yui Sakuma, Arutera, Square Enix

Amazon is listing the sixth compiled book volume of's) manga as its final volume. The volume will release on June 12.

Sakuma launched the manga adaptation of Shusui Hazuki 's light novel series of the same title on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in October 2020. Square Enix published the manga's first volume in June 2021, and the fifth volume on October 12.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global publishes the manga digitally in English. The manga is also available on Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global Store. Manga UP! Global describes the story:

Arvis is a poor, low-achieving student at a remote magic school. One day, he was given the impossible task of defeating the smartest student in his school, or else he will be expelled. Arvis looks after his little sister who's blind and frail, and depends on the scholarship from the school to survive, so he started training as hard as he could! Not only did he not acomplish anything, he passed out from pushing himself too far. But then, he had a mysterious dream. In the dream, he was a legendary mage in his previous life, and was using the now extinct time magic to make quick work of demons! When Arvis woke up from the dream, he had the ability to use the legendary time magic?!

Hazuki launched the original light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in September 2019. Futabasha published the novel series' first volume with illustration by Arutera in February 2020, and the second volume in July 2020.

Sakuma's Thunderbolt Fantasy manga — the adaptation of Nitroplus , Good Smile Company , and Taiwanese company Pili's Thunderbolt Fantasy: Tōriken Kōki puppet television series — launched in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in July 2016, and ended in April 2017 with four volumes. Seven Seas published the manga in two omnibus volumes.

Source: Amazon





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.