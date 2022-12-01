Eren the Southpaw Manga Gets Anime

Kappi, nifuni's manga about creators launched 24th, final volume on Friday

Manga creators Kappi and nifuni revealed on Twitter on Friday that their Hidarikiki no Eren ( Eren the Southpaw ) manga is getting an anime. Both Kappi and nifuni shared illustrations to commemorate the announcement:

Kappi

nifuni

The ensemble story about creators follows Kо̄ichi Asakura, a designer at an advertisement agency, and Eren Yamagishi, an exceptionally gifted artist.

Kappi debuted the manga on the cakes web manga service in March 2016. Kappi then launched a remake with art by nifuni on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in October 2017. The manga ended on October 8, and it got an extra chapter on Friday. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and 24th compiled book volumes, the latter being its final, on Friday.

The manga inspired a live-action series in October 2019.



