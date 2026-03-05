Twin Engine Acquires Shares in Anime Studio NUT, Makes Studio a Group Company

Anime planning and production company Twin Engine (production for Vinland Saga , Dororo , Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku ) announced on Wednesday that it has acquired shares in anime Studio NuT ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Deca-Dence , Blue Giant ), making it a group company.

Image via Twin Engine's website ©Twinengine © NUT

The studio will be part of Twin Engine 's EOTA studio team. Twin Engine provided the below updated diagram of its EOTA studio team.

Image via Twin Engine's website ©Twinengine

NUT has frequently worked with directors Yutaka Uemura and Yuzuru Tachikawa . The former directed the studio's Saga of Tanya the Evil (first season, movie), FLCL Alternative , FLCL: Shoegaze , and Negative Positive Angler projects. The latter has worked on the studio's Deca-Dence and Blue Giant projects. NUT was founded in 2017.

Twin Engine established the EOTA studio team in April 2020. EOTA allows the studios to pool resources and work together to produce video content for worldwide distribution, create short content for social media and other platforms, and form a group that can continue to produce works under flexible circumstances. The new studio team allows the studios to cooperate and utilize each other's strengths and expertise. Twin Engine established two new anime studios in October 2021: BUG FILMS and Scooter Films . The company then established the Studio Chromato and Crew-Cell studios in March 2024.

Representative director Kōji Yamamoto founded Twin Engine in 2014.

Studio NuT is currently working on Saga of Tanya the Evil II .

Source: Twin Engine via MyAnimeList