Twin Engine Establishes 2 New Studios

Anime planning and production company Twin Engine (production for Vinland Saga , Dororo , Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku ) announced on Monday that it has established two new studios: Studio Chromato and Crew-Cell . Both new studios are located in Tokyo.

Image courtesy of Twin Engine

Longtime animator and director Shingo Yamashita (director of Pokémon: Twilight Wings , Blossom's Dream ; storyboarder and unit director for the opening sequences of Jujutsu Kaisen 's first season) is the representative director at Studio Chromato. Producer Kazuki Enami ( I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level , FLCL Alternative , Gatchaman Crowds insight ) is the representative director at Crew-Cell .

Studio Chromato plans to gather staff to aim to "create visual expressions that no one has ever seen before." Crew-Cell 's slogan is "Create and Show" and its strengths lie in the development of digital tools and workflow, as well as human resources training.

The studios will be part of Twin Engine 's EOTA studio team. Twin Engine provided the below updated diagram of its EOTA studio team.

Image courtesy of Twin Engine

Twin Engine established a new studio in January named Nagomi.

Twin Engine established the EOTA studio team in April 2020. EOTA allows the studios to pool resources and work together to produce video content for worldwide distribution, create short content for social media and other platforms, and form a group that can continue to produce works under flexible circumstances. The new studio team allows the studios to cooperate and utilize each other's strengths and expertise. Twin Engine established two new anime studios in October 2021: BUG FILMS and Scooter Films . The studios are part of the EOTA team.

Representative director Kōji Yamamoto founded Twin Engine in 2014.

Source: Press release