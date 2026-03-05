The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System Anime's Main Trailer Unveils July 2 Debut, Continuous 2-Part Run

The official website for the television anime of Brocco Lee 's manga adaptation of Nekoko 's The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System ( Tsuihō Sareta Tensei Jū Kishi wa Game Chishiki de Musō Suru ) light novel series revealed on Thursday the anime's main visual, main promotional video, and its July 2 debut. The anime will air for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year) on TBS and MBS 's Super Animeism TURBO programming block at 12:26 a.m. JST (effectively, July 3).

Image via The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System anime's website ©猫子・武六甲理衣・じゃいあん・講談社／「追放された転生重騎士はゲーム知識で無双する」製作委員会

Image via Comic Natalie ©猫子・武六甲理衣・じゃいあん・講談社／「追放された転生重騎士はゲーム知識で無双する」製作委員会

Takeo Ōtsuka as Elma Edvan

as Elma Edvan Shion Wakayama as Luce Rubis

as Luce Rubis Natsuko Abe as Maris Edvan

The anime stars:

Shingo Suzuki is the general director, and Katsumasa Yokomine ( The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today , Momentary Lily ) is directing the anime at GoHands . Takayuki Uchida ( The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses , The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today , W'z ) is designing the characters, and also serving as one of the chief animation directors along with Keiji Tani ( Momentary Lily ) and Makoto Furuta ( Momentary Lily ). Tetsuichi Yamagishi ( Cowboy Bebop: The Movie key animation) is the chief director, Hiroshi Ōkubo ( K , The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses ) is the main animator, Glovision is in charge of sound production, Enji Nakajima and Tetsuya Gunji are the sound directors, and Ludvig Forssell ( BELLE film) is composing the music.

Kodansha is releasing the manga in English through its K MANGA service, and it describes the story:

"You good-for-nothing bastard. You are the son of a Sword Saint, yet you dare pull such a defective Class!?" During the Divine Blessing Ceremony of the 15-year-old Elma who came from a lineage of Sword Saints, he had manifested a commonly deemed defective class known as the Heavy Knight. He had been deprived of his position as the next head of the Edvan Household and was then exiled. The Heavy Knight class had an unbalanced status and useless skills, to top it off, it was even said to be a class cowardly and indolent people have. But, Elma knew better—that this world was the world of the game he had used to play before—and that the Heavy Knight class was the strongest class to exist. Elma made full use of the knowledge he had in his previous life and began his efficient walkthrough of the world he was reincarnated into.

Nekoko began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in April 2021. Kodansha published the first print volume with illustrations by Jaian in June 2022, and the fourth volume shipped on December 26. Brocco Lee launched the manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Yanmaga website in February 2022. The manga moved from Kodansha 's Yanmaga website to Kodansha 's Young Magazine on September 9, 2024.

Seven Seas Entertainment also publishes Nekoko 's Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling and Disciple of the Lich light novel series in English, and also publishes RIO 's manga adaptation of the Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling novels.